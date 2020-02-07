While Washington fiddles

Ukrainians already have paid a high price for Russian occupation in Donbass. More than 14,000 have died in the conflict. The region’s economy has never recovered. To cash a monthly check, elderly pensioners take buses to cities outside the zone, as no banks have reopened since 2014. Authorities have outlawed non-Orthodox religious groups, forcibly closing churches, seizing property, and making many religious activities illegal. “You cannot serve a soup kitchen. You cannot spread or receive humanitarian aid. There is no place to complain. There is no one to stand for them,” said Mission Eurasia President Sergey Rakhuba.
Ukraine as political theater isn’t going away. Despite the vote against Trump’s removal, at least 17 Republican senators say the president committed “an improper-but-not-impeachable offense,” according to a morning-after survey by The Dispatch. Sen. Lamar Alexander, R-Tenn., who made a decided move against impeachment, was clear in his statement to call Trump’s actions “inappropriate.” Those views are important because they stand at odds with what Trump and his legal defense team claim. A conclusive impeachment vote hasn’t resolved those differences.
Further revelations are likely, including from former national security adviser John Bolton, whose book covering Trump foreign policy is due out mid-March. Bolton, while controversial, has a reputation as a straight shooter. Critics won’t easily be able to dismiss his account. Alexander and Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, who voted for one count of impeachment, are former governors with long records in public life. Voters weary of Democrats’ grandstanding also tire of Trump treating serious critics with public contempt. Demeaning the office one holds becomes self-defeating.
Playing with foreign policy, too, can cost lives. Ask the Ukrainians in Donbass.
Comments
William Peck 1958Posted: Fri, 02/07/2020 08:02 pm
I see Mindy is now an expert in Ukraine, and apparently we should be sending the 3rd Armored Division over there, and the Ukraine / Russia conflict is all a fallout from impeachment.
Mindy says "Nor can anyone applaud Trump’s victory lap once the Senate acquitted him on Feb. 5—within hours of fresh Russian armaments rolling into Ukraine"
/Well, I for one applaud his victory lap. What the he** is wrong with that, after three years of b.s. (to quote Trump) of treasonous, seditious, vile, evil behavior by the Democrats and the main stream media. For one day the man can't bring his team together and celebrate their hatd work?
I suppose Mindy would scold Jay Sekulow, Steve Scalise, Jim Jordan, Mitch McConnell, Devin Nunes, Kevin McCarthy, and about 100 others for attending this celebration of victory of good over evil. I think Mindy hates Trump more than Joel Belz or Marvin Olasky.
William Peck 1958Posted: Fri, 02/07/2020 08:03 pm
So I just read this a little closer - - - Mindy Belz is blaming the Russian invasion of the Ukraine on Trump, for "withholding" aid to Ukraine, and for Trump conditioning the aid so that "Ukraine [would] investigat[e] his domestic political opponents"
So Mindy is on board with impeachment. I don't have all the details at my fingertips, but I'm pretty sure the aid was NOT withheld, and it was barely delayed. And what exactly is wrong with investigating corruption of US officials?
I'm disgusted by Mindy Belz constantly bashing Trump and acting like she's the arbiter of US foreign policy. I'm wouldn't be surprise if she was a consultant to "Jane's Information Group".
And, no, Mindy, don't speak for me with your silky voice and your sanctimonious, categorical statement that "Nor can anyone applaud Trump’s victory lap once the Senate acquitted him on Feb. 5". I cheered him on Tuesday at the SOTU, and I cheered him at his celebration talk the next day.