Trump wins in court on abortion funding

Died
Katherine Johnson, an African American mathematician who worked on early space missions, died on Feb. 24 at age 101. She worked as one of the “computers” who calculated rocket trajectories and Earth orbits by hand for NASA. Until 1958, she worked with other black women in a racially segregated computing unit in Hampton, Va. Their work inspired the Oscar-nominated 2016 film Hidden Figures. In 1961, Johnson worked on the mission that carried an American astronaut (Alan Shepard) into space for the first time. She also helped calculate the trajectory for Apollo 11’s flight to the moon in 1969.