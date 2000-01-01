 Skip to main content

More

Search form

Welcome, Guest

Latest

Features

Voices

Andrée Seu Peterson / Janie B. Cheaney / Joel Belz / Marvin Olasky / Mindy Belz / The Editors /

Notebook

Lifestyle / Medicine / Sports / Education / Religion / Politics / History / Immigration / Health / Law / Technology / Science

Journals

Metro Minute / Snapshots of China / Sophia's World / Whirled Views /

Culture

Music / Movies / Television / Documentary / Children's Books / Books / Q&A

Dispatches

Quotables / Quick Takes / Human Race / News

Masthead

Dispatches Quotables

Quotables

“They put us in a petri dish to get infected.”

Dr. Arnold Hopland, a passenger on the Diamond Princess cruise ship quarantined for two weeks. The number of passengers and crew who caught the coronavirus on the ship has surpassed 700, about 1 in 5 people aboard, making the ship the largest known outbreak site outside of China.

“That’s all that was left in the garage. I’ll just manage.”

Dallas Stars forward Tyler Seguin on finding only two hockey sticks at his mother’s house in Toronto. Seguin had dropped by before a game against the Maple Leafs, concerned about the availability of the Chinese-manufactured sticks he uses. Two major manufacturers, Bauer and CCM, have factories in China that have closed because of the coronavirus. Warrior, the other major supplier of custom sticks for top hockey players, has not been affected because its production is based in Tijuana, Mexico. 

“I’m hoping for track just to become fair again.”

High-school track star Alanna Smith, 16, on her and two other girls’ lawsuit against the Connecticut Interscholastic Athletic Conference. The lawsuit is challenging the conference for its unrestricted policy of allowing boys who identify as girls to compete in girls’ sports. 

“Thanks to them, I’m hoping to be back with my orchestra very soon.”

Violinist Dagmar Turner, 53, who played her instrument during brain surgery to remove a tumor, a technique surgeons used to keep from damaging her ability to move her hands. 

“He was like a little brother. ... As I got to know him, I wanted to be the best big brother that I could be.”

Michael Jordan on his friendship with Kobe Bryant. Jordan spoke at a memorial service for Bryant in Los Angeles. 