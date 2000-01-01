“That’s all that was left in the garage. I’ll just manage.”

Dallas Stars forward Tyler Seguin on finding only two hockey sticks at his mother’s house in Toronto. Seguin had dropped by before a game against the Maple Leafs, concerned about the availability of the Chinese-manufactured sticks he uses. Two major manufacturers, Bauer and CCM, have factories in China that have closed because of the coronavirus. Warrior, the other major supplier of custom sticks for top hockey players, has not been affected because its production is based in Tijuana, Mexico.