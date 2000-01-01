Quick Takes

Getting an earful

A judge in the United Kingdom has sentenced a man to six months in jail after he refused to turn down the volume on his stereo. But it wasn’t a young man playing rock or rap music. It was an elderly man playing classical music. Ian Trainer’s neighbors had complained to police about his classical music habits for several years. Trainer said his partial deafness requires him to play his stereo loudly, but a judge placed a restraining order on the 82-year-old Aintree, U.K., resident that requires him to keep the volume at 65 decibels or below. In December, neighbors called police because the retiree was once again in violation of the court order. On Feb. 6, the court sentenced Trainer to 24 weeks in jail.