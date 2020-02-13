[Jan. 18] It’s nice to hear some good news about the abortion issue. Our enemies are Satan and his deceptions, not deceived and hurting human beings. Unless we fully acknowledge the pain others face and continue to help them, we will never stop abortion. —Liz Jones on wng.org

[Jan. 18] Academia and the media have control of the message in America, and it is not pro-life. We need an army of pro-life writers to challenge every book and article that misrepresents our work. We need to hold the media accountable. —Lois Kerschen/Waxahachie, Texas

We might be losing the history wars now, but the next generation is less enslaved to the lies of abortion backers. Advances in science show the reality of the baby, so abortion supporters are reduced to arguing about the competing rights of the mother and the pre-born baby. The real war is going in the right direction. —Bob Cremer on wng.org

[Jan. 18] The Catholic Church’s “pedophile problem” turned out to be gay priests with young boys. Now in recent years the Boy Scouts have enrolled openly homosexual boys, allowed gay adult leaders, and enrolled transgender youths. Predictably, BSA has been sued for sexual abuse while thousands leave the organization. Satan has been working overtime here. —Richard Fogdall/The Sea Ranch, Calif.

We have three boys in Scouts and love what they learn in their troop and through their activities. It’s not perfect, but we are in rural America with no other scouting options. In our neck of the woods, Scouts are still respected for their service and patriotism. —Leslie Hahs on Facebook

[Jan. 18] Thank you for the interesting interview with libertarians Elise Daniel and Taylor Barkley. It is refreshing to see WORLD represent the variety of political viewpoints Christians hold. —Julie Lawrence/New York, N.Y.

[Jan. 18] I was pretty disappointed with the lack of historical truth in a movie claiming to be “Based on a true story.” And once again, the woman comes out all tough and fabulous while the man lies useless in a corner. —Rebecca Rabon on Facebook

[Jan. 18] I loved your article on the Guess family. My parents, David and Laurie Guess, have 10 children and 15 grandkids so far. My dad also serves as a pastor, we too owned a station wagon before upgrading to a van, and one of my brothers served as an associate pastor under our father. The many similarities made my day! —Esther Guess on Facebook

[Jan. 18] Affirmative action is “messed up” not only when government is the enforcer. As one who worked in human resources for many years, I saw how affirmative action is often reverse discrimination at its core. —Don Wilkinson on wng.org

Corrections

A group of eight Methodist bishops and eight church and lay leaders recommended dividing the United Methodist Church into two denominations (“Machen’s miracles, Methodists’ morality,” Feb. 15, p. 66).

Terrisa Bukovinac became involved with a friend’s online-based startup, Secular Pro-Life, in 2012. She participated with Consistent Life Network in a nonleadership role (“Unconventional ally,” Feb. 15, p. 68).

The author of Special God is Julie Melilli (“Picture perfect,” Feb. 1, p. 30).

More letters, emails, and comments we didn’t have space for in the print edition:

[Jan. 18] The cleansing of evil enterprises is difficult and painful. —Paula Guinn Cate on Facebook

[Jan. 18] It’s a real shame what happened to the Boy Scouts, a once-great organization. —James Rosich on Facebook

Regarding those “ineligible volunteer files”: When #BSAtoo hits, it’s lights out. BSA knows the volcano it’s sitting on. —Jason Leininger / Strafford, Mo.

This is what eventually happens when you put non-Christian leaders in charge of a Christian organization. —Donald Cramer on Facebook

[Jan. 18] Not only did this movie falsify the story by supplanting a man with a woman, they made her the hero of the story. Truth has no place when there’s an agenda to push. —Nathan Gesner on Facebook

[Jan. 18] I enjoyed Little Women much more than I thought I would, but I was disappointed with the scene showing Marmee saying, “I am ashamed of my country.” It’s not in the book. Moviemakers shouldn’t force today’s ideas into stories set in the past. —Debbie Dehart on wng.org

[Jan. 18] I appreciate the honesty and humility about difficult issues from these two young libertarians. —Robert Weil on Facebook

[Jan. 18] I retired from public education in 2015 after 18 years in the classroom. This article nails what is happening, sad to say. —Bob Cofield on wng.org

[Dec. 28] Regarding the titanic shifts in culture in pre–World War II Germany, Dietrich Bonhoeffer surmised that most people become religious when they come to the end of their knowledge or resources. In our affluent, internet-saturated society, some think that human wisdom and power are all-sufficient. But Truth will win out. —Brian Paul on wng.org

[Dec. 28] I enjoy Megan Basham’s excellent and insightful reviews. I see a parallel in The Mandalorian with the Steve McQueen Western series, Wanted: Dead or Alive. It really launched his career. Until The Mandalorian resumes in the fall, we are enjoying reruns of Steve McQueen, the bounty hunter with a conscience. —Sean Kramer / Lebanon, Pa.

[Dec. 28] Religious freedom cannot compromise with the LGBT agenda. Does “sex” mean biological sex, as conservatives and the Trump administration understand it, or does it mean psychological “gender identity,” as claimed by the LGBT community? These two meanings are incompatible. —John L. Wiester / Buellton, Calif.

[Dec. 7] As a history teacher, I’m fascinated with how the “Greatest Generation” gave birth to the generation, the Boomers, that tore down the values of the society that their parents fought so hard to protect. —Mark Lopez / Los Angeles, Calif.

[Nov. 9] No one advocating socialism today would willingly compare it to slavery. Neither capitalism nor socialism, apart from the encouragement of Scripture to share and care for one another, does a really good job of income distribution. But in this country, even people who live below the poverty line have everyday access to items that would be considered luxuries in a socialist country. We are very blessed to live in a society which, so far, has chosen to rely on the carrot to motivate production. —Edward King / Tremont, Ill.