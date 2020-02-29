Biden time

On the night before winning the Democratic presidential primary in South Carolina, Joe Biden was losing parts of a crowd at a campaign rally in Spartanburg.

Biden gave sprawling answers to audience questions, and small groups of onlookers drifted out of the gymnasium at Wofford College. Halfway through an especially prolonged monologue, the former vice president told the crowd: “Look, I know this is boring, but it’s important.”

It was an honest but uninspiring line for a candidate betting his political future on his success in South Carolina.

Biden’s gamble paid off. After disappointing finishes in the first three Democratic contests of the year, Biden hit the jackpot in South Carolina: He defeated presumptive front-runner Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., by almost 30 percentage points Saturday night.

His landslide victory in South Carolina puts him second in the overall delegate count—at least for a couple more days. On Tuesday, voters in 14 states will head to the polls for a slate of nominating contests set to award 1,357 delegates. That’s more than a third of the party’s delegates.

Polls show Sanders in a double-digit lead in California, the state with the most pledged delegates up for grabs at 415. Polls also show Sanders leading Biden by about 9 points in Texas, a state awarding 228 delegates.

In at least a couple of other states, the contests appear much closer. Sanders narrowly leads Biden in North Carolina, with its 110 delegates. The margin is also close in Virginia, where Gov. Terry McAuliffe endorsed Biden shortly after his victory in South Carolina on Saturday night.

McAuliffe said he waited to see which candidate would secure the most support from African American voters. About 60 percent of South Carolina’s Democratic primary voters are black, and early exit polls showed Biden winning six out of 10 African American voters.

Just a few days earlier, Biden seemed doubtful about his prospects. After a pugilistic Democratic debate in Charleston on Tuesday night, most of the Democratic candidates showed up at a pastors’ breakfast Wednesday morning and addressed a mostly black audience.

Biden had just secured a coveted endorsement from James Clyburn—a longtime Democratic congressman from South Carolina. But at the early morning event, Biden talked more about Clyburn than himself, and told him. “Even if I’m not around, you still have a lot of work to do.”

In that moment, Biden knew he needed to win South Carolina to make a case for continuing in the primaries—but he also sounded like he needed a victory to want to continue in the race.