Troubling trend

On a Saturday in January, just north of New York City, members of the Lincoln Park Jewish Center had a prayer service followed by lunch. They filled paper plates with egg salad, pasta, gefilte fish, rolls, and fruit, so no one would have to wash dishes on Shabbat, the Sabbath. Nothing unusual in that for a “modern Orthodox” synagogue whose members try to observe Jewish law while still participating in American culture.

The congregants celebrated a young girl’s birthday, toasting her with “l’chaims” and each saying what they loved about her. It was chaotic and fun: People interrupted each other. One child tried to do the floss dance (a 2016 Instagram sensation) while another child corrected his form. Someone sang a birthday song in Spanish. Someone else poured tequila for the toasts. Also nothing unusual for the synagogue.

But one topic of conversation was different: What would they do if an attacker entered? Ismalia Geraldino, a Dominican Jew, was sitting at a table near the door and thought to herself that she would be the first in line.

“OK, what do I have to do … go under the table?” she asked.

“You can prepare and prepare, but when it happens, who knows,” replied Sally Barest, from the Bronx, whose 100-year-old uncle is a Holocaust survivor. The women said they never expected to feel this kind of fear in New York.

“There’s a shortcut people want to make. They want to make it extremists. … People feel comfortable with that answer because it exculpates them. It makes it all of the sudden not our problem.”

Incidents of anti-Semitism are at historic highs nationally, according to the Anti-Defamation League, and in New York City last year, police recorded a 21 percent rise in anti-Semitic hate crimes.

While this congregation does not use electronics on Shabbat, the president, Jack Schweizer, pulled out a panic button he carries in his pocket to press if anything happens. A police station sits not too far down the road, which gives a sense of safety, but Schweizer ruefully notes that the police would still take a few minutes to arrive. They were planning a drill soon.

Lincoln Park’s rabbi, Levi Welton, a chaplain in the Air Force, added a can of pepper spray to his keychain and has begun the process to get a pistol permit. After the machete attacks on a Shabbat dinner in New York City, he propped a large sword up in the corner of his dining room, which he acknowledges is a little ridiculous. But if someone drives by his home on Shabbat, his curtains are open, and as Orthodox Jews his family would clearly be having a Shabbat dinner.

Daniel Delman, who wears glasses and states his age as 11½, recently asked the rabbi whether he could carry a pocketknife on his way to shul, the synagogue. Delman reads Jewish news outlets and noticed that a man in New York, spouting anti-Semitic language, recently tried to enter a yeshiva.

“Things can really happen, you have to be prepared,” the boy said matter-of-factly. “One of their big targets is kids.”