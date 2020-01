“I call myself a bleeding-heart libertarian.”

Musician Neil Peart, drummer and lyricist for Rush, who died at age 67 of brain cancer. In a 2012 interview with Rolling Stone, Peart described his youthful interest in the writings of Ayn Rand that gave way to a different outlook. In 1997, Peart lost his 19-year-old daughter, Selena, to a car crash, and then five months later his common-law wife to cancer.