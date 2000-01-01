Quick Takes

Trashy typo

The new garbage cans issued to residents of Prichard, Ala., proudly declare the town to be the “Crossroads of Mobile Country.” One small problem: The city’s nickname is actually “Crossroads of Mobile County.” The city distributed 10,000 of the new trash cans, and each one contains the typo. Prichard Mayor Jimmie Gardner blamed the Public Works Department for not proofreading the logo. “Things like that do happen in the proofing,” he told news station WPMI. “We just have to look at and hope that in the process of proofing that those kinds of errors don’t take place.” Officials with the mayor’s office said the city has no plans to replace the trash cans.