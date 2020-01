Breaking free from the royal purse strings?

PRINCE HARRY CREATED AN UPROAR in the United Kingdom on Jan. 7 with the announcement that he and his family would step back from royal duties. He and his wife, Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, said they plan to become financially independent from the queen’s Sovereign Grant (if not from British taxpayers generally), focus on charity work, and split their time between the United Kingdom and North America. The couple’s main complaint appears to be with the British press and its obsession with the royals. Meghan, an American who had a successful acting career before marrying Harry in 2018, has admitted to struggling with the media pressure, especially since the birth of the couple’s son, Archie, in 2019. Harry is currently sixth in line for the throne.