USCIRF commissioner indicted

Federal prosecutors have indicted a member of the U.S. Commission on International Religious Freedom (USCIRF), raising new questions about the commission’s effectiveness and future.

On Tuesday the Department of Justice unsealed charges against Ahmad “Andy” Khawaja for helping conceal $3.5 million in donations to groups supporting Hillary Clinton’s campaign for president. Prosecutors say Khawaja, who owns an online payment company, conspired with seven others named in the 53-count indictment, including Republican power broker George Nader.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., appointed Khawaja to the nine-member USCIRF panel in 2018. His term expires next May, but he is eligible for another two-year term.

Khawaja’s indictment comes at a tenuous moment for USCIRF, which monitors religious freedom worldwide and advises the president, the secretary of state, and Congress. USCIRF funding is set to run out this month, if Congress does not act.

Lawmakers recently pulled a controversial reauthorization bill after critics said it would turn “a watchdog into a lapdog.” Commissioner Kristina Arriaga resigned in protest over the direction of the negotiations.

“She was the most respected person on that commission worldwide, because of her experience over the years leading a religious freedom organization [Becket Fund for Religious Liberty] and her travels,” said Chris Seiple, a senior fellow at the Center for Global Christian Studies at the University of Washington.

Khawaja’s legal trouble adds fuel to ongoing debates about reforming the commission—although there’s fierce disagreement about what reform should look like.

Republicans complain that Democratic appointments such as Khawaja and Gayle Manchin—Sen. Joe Manchin’s wife—make it appear commission seats are available to unqualified, politically connected figures. They also argue USCIRF’s executive director, Erin Singshinsuk, has too much power and lacks sufficient background in international religious freedom issues.