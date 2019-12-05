USCIRF commissioner indicted

Cliff May, a Republican-appointed USCIRF commissioner from 2016 to 2018, accused Singshinsuk of partisanship in a recent Washington Times op-ed. After questioning a potential hire, Singshinsuk “warned me that I would be violating his rights were I even to suggest disqualifying him on the basis of his politics. But of course she had taken his politics into account when she selected him.”
Meanwhile, Democrats complain that recent Republican appointments (Tony Perkins, Gary Bauer, and Johnnie Moore) are all white, evangelical males who support President Donald Trump—adding to the perception that the commission exists primarily for Christians.
Democrats also want limits on commissioner travel after Johnnie Moore spent Sept. 11 visiting with Saudi Arabia’s embattled Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman—and subsequently praised him publicly. (Saudi Arabia, known for its oppression of religious minorities, is one of the countries USCIRF monitors.)
Seiple, co-founder of the International Religious Freedom Roundtable, said Khawaja’s indictment adds to the momentum for a “strategic pause.” He’s calling for a blue ribbon panel to evaluate USCIRF, the State Department’s Office of International Religious Freedom (IRF), and the Office of Strategic and Religious Engagement, which was recently brought under the IRF office.
Another consideration is how all of this affects U.S. foreign policy decisions. Last month Politico reported that the Trump administration may tie foreign aid to how a country treats its religious minorities.
Seiple said that would bring government policy in line with the original intent of the 1998 International Religious Freedom Act, which created USCIRF.
Meantime, Seiple proposes Congress extend USCIRF funding for one year while a strategic review takes place. He said policymakers should ask why persecution and religious nationalism are worse problems today than they were two decades ago.
“We’ve got to figure this out,” he said. “It’s a moral imperative that we look at ourselves and address our strategy and structure to reduce religious violations around the world. Otherwise, we’re a part of the problem.”
Comments
John CoganPosted: Thu, 12/05/2019 01:50 pm
Regarding appointments to USCIRF: there seems to be no way appointees will tend not to be "unqualified politically connected figures" if they are being appointed by politicians.
DanoPosted: Thu, 12/05/2019 03:14 pm
Excellent reporting on a pretty confusing situation that the USCIRF now finds itself in. I agree with John's insight regarding USCIRF appointments. Being appointed by a politician would seem to taint how their service is perceived, pretty much regardless of how they actually perform. At this point, the 'strategic pause' sounds like a good idea . . . and have this suggested panel evaluate the Commission with at least one of it's goals being to recommend a better way of nominating and appointing commissioners.
JerryMPosted: Thu, 12/05/2019 04:04 pm
Out of curiosity, could you tell us which faith tradition, if any, Khawaja represents?