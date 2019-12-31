Sisters with heart

Some stories occupy such a treasured place in our hearts that, as long as the retelling is relatively faithful and well executed, audiences will turn out for an infinite number of adaptations. We’re happy to relive every familiar turn of plot, every line of memorized dialogue. No surprises needed.

Perhaps no tale better exemplifies this kind of devotion than Louisa May Alcott’s Little Women. In fact, just to save a draft of this review on my laptop, I had to give it the title “Little Women 2019” to differentiate it from three other Little Women film reviews that already live on my hard drive.

Yet, remarkably, the latest film version from director Greta Gerwig, rated PG for smoking, does manage to surprise us. And she still hits all those treasured beats and respects the traditional themes that have won over audiences for generations.

By jumping back and forth between past and present rather than using a standard chronological narrative, Gerwig injects something fresh into Little Women that allows us to experience the March sisters’ story anew no matter how many times we’ve swooned over it in the past. We still see Jo burn Meg’s hair. See Amy burn Jo’s manuscript. See Beth receive her beautiful piano. But we see it all through Jo’s memory.