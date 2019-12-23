Sanctioning Syria

Tucked inside the National Defense Authorization Act of 2020, which President Donald Trump signed Friday after overwhelming support in the Senate, is a measure imposing hefty new sanctions on Syria, Iran, and Russia for war crimes committed during Syria’s civil war.

Originally named the “Caesar Syria Civilian Protection Act of 2019” before being added to the defense bill, the measure says the U.S. government should adopt “coercive economic means” to compel the Syrian government to “halt its murderous attacks on the Syrian people and to support a transition to a government in Syria that respects the rule of law.” It was named after a military police forensic photographer and Syrian defector whose pseudonym is Caesar.

In March 2011, after the government began to crack down on protests after the Arab Spring, authorities tasked Caesar with going to military hospitals to take photos of detainees who had been tortured to death. He secretly began preserving the photos as evidence of war crimes. Horrified by the atrocities, he also decided to defect. After he fled Syria in 2013, he testified before Congress in 2014 about the atrocities he had witnessed and provided more than 50,000 photographs, each documenting victims of starvation and torture: eyes gouged out, limbs severed, marks from beatings, and broken bones.

The sanctions target the Syrian government’s central bank and any entities or countries that provide “financial, material or technological support” to Syria’s military, energy sector, or reconstruction efforts. The sanctions will continue until President Bashar al-Assad’s government frees political prisoners, stops targeting civilians with bombings and other acts of violence, and stops blocking international aid, including to its opposition. Advocates say the legislation could also weaken Russian and Iranian influence in the region.