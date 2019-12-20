2019 News of the Year
Notre Dame on fire ...
Juanita Abernathy ...
With U.S. troops in retreat in Syria, American aid groups step into the gap
A fortnight’s news includes long-term concerns
Tua Tagovailoa, star quarterback for the University of Alabama and an outspoken Christian, on going down with a season-ending injury, which cost him millions in NFL draft stock. The Tua-less Crimson Tide went on to lose to rival Auburn, making 2019 the first time Alabama’s football team lost two regular season games since 2010.
Chef Robert W. Phillips on the ban by Berkeley, Calif., on natural gas in new construction. Restaurateurs have filed suit to block the law from taking effect in January, saying that restaurants rely on gas “for cooking particular types of food, whether it be flame-seared meats, charred vegetables, or the use of intense heat from a flame under a wok.”
Lucien Terras, director of museum relations for Galerie Perrotin, after someone ate a banana duct-taped to a wall that was supposed to be a piece of art. A collector had purchased the piece for $120,000.
New York attorney James Marsh on the recent extension of statutes of limitations in states like New York for child sexual abuse. The extensions could open the door to at least 5,000 new lawsuits nationwide against the Roman Catholic Church, with payouts topping $4 billion.
U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., a Democratic candidate for president, on her hopes to abolish the Electoral College.