Tua Tagovailoa (Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

‘God always has a plan.’

Tua Tagovailoa, star quarterback for the University of Alabama and an outspoken Christian, on going down with a season-ending injury, which cost him millions in NFL draft stock. The Tua-less Crimson Tide went on to lose to rival Auburn, making 2019 the first time Alabama’s football team lost two regular season games since 2010.

 

 

iStock

iStock

‘It’s like taking paint away from a painter and asking them to create a masterpiece.’

Chef Robert W. Phillips on the ban by Berkeley, Calif., on natural gas in new construction. Restaurateurs have filed suit to block the law from taking effect in January, saying that restaurants rely on gas “for cooking particular types of food, whether it be flame-seared meats, charred vegetables, or the use of intense heat from a flame under a wok.”

 

 

Cindy Ord/Getty Images

Cindy Ord/Getty Images

‘He did not destroy the art work. The banana is the idea.’

Lucien Terras, director of museum relations for Galerie Perrotin, after someone ate a banana duct-taped to a wall that was supposed to be a piece of art. A collector had purchased the piece for $120,000.

 

 

 

Screen capture ReelLawyers

James Marsh (Screen capture ReelLawyers)

‘A trickle becomes a stream becomes a flood. We’re sort of at the flood stage right now.’

New York attorney James Marsh on the recent extension of statutes of limitations in states like New York for child sexual abuse. The extensions could open the door to at least 5,000 new lawsuits nationwide against the Roman Catholic Church, with payouts topping $4 billion.

 

 

Cheryl Senter/AP

Elizabeth Warren (Cheryl Senter/AP)

‘My goal is to get elected—but I plan to be the last American president to be elected by the Electoral College. I want my second term to be elected by direct vote.’

U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., a Democratic candidate for president, on her hopes to abolish the Electoral College.