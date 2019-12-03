Questionable aid

“We are sorry some organizations want to trade at the expense of the humanitarian situation, and publish fake numbers of people far from the truth and reality, especially by the organization Preemptive Love Coalition on their Facebook page,” read the statement, issued in Arabic.

Calling the online campaign “lies,” the NGO committee members said Preemptive Love had inflated the numbers of those in school shelters and created the impression no one else was providing aid. But locals are doing most of the distributions with support from several small, and mostly faith-based, international organizations.

As the Turkish military advanced across the border into Syria in October, the exodus of civilians from border towns and villages also began. By Nov. 12, when I sat down with local officials in the Syrian city of Hasakah, the seat of the Jazira region and the largest governorate, Turkish militias, armored tanks, and drone strikes had displaced more than 150,000 civilians. With nearly 15,000 forced across the border into Iraq also, some aid organizers told me the total numbers could be much higher.

The fighting also launched an exodus of major aid groups, including Doctors Without Borders. These groups found the situation too dangerous, plus did not know who would next control the region. Working with the Kurdish-led coalition in charge of the semi-autonomous self-administration zone of northeast Syria had become a liability: At any moment Syria’s Assad government, the Turks, or the Russians could take over. Aid workers might be labeled Kurdish sympathizers—Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has called some of northeast Syria’s leaders “wanted terrorists” and asked for the extradition of the top Kurdish military commander.

All that makes aid work in the region difficult and risky. Finding places to shelter, feed, and care for thousands of families fell to small NGOs and local volunteers. Schools were not “abandoned,” said aid coordinator Khalid Ibrahim, but local officials deliberately closed schools to convert them into shelters.

By mid-November, authorities had closed 68 schools across the Jazira region in order to shelter displaced people. Workers hauled desks and chairs into outside playgrounds, replacing the furniture with thin mattresses and blankets. Meals mostly had to be prepared elsewhere and delivered to schools.