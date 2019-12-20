Human Race

Introduced
China is introducing mandatory face scans for anyone registering new mobile phones. The new law appears to be part of its longtime effort to register the real-life identities of the country’s millions of internet users. Currently, anyone signing up for a mobile phone plan has to show a national ID and have a photo taken. Internet platforms are also required to ensure they know a user’s true identity before the user can post online. Hundreds of social media users commented about fears regarding the new face-scan requirement, including worries about thieves, scam callers, and increasing government surveillance.