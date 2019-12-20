Human Race

Surged

More than 140,000 people died from measles globally in 2018, according to official estimates from the World Health Organization and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Most of those who died were children under 5 years of age. Recently, the United States has suffered its worst outbreak in 25 years, and there have been emergencies in the Democratic Republic of Congo, Madagascar, Ukraine, and the Pacific nation of Samoa. The WHO director-general, Dr. Tedros Ghebreysus, called the issue an “outrage” and pointed out that children should not be dying from a vaccine-preventable disease. According to the BBC, a recent surge in deaths is likely due to the difficulty in accessing vaccines, especially in poor countries worldwide. Overall, though, measles deaths have fallen by 73 percent globally since 2000.