Events, trends, oozes

The 14 days ending on Dec. 9 included one small step for unborn babies, with hopes of a large leap to come. In a victory for factual truth, the U.S. Supreme Court left standing a Kentucky law requiring abortionists to perform an ultrasound, describe the results to the mother, and let her hear the unborn baby’s heartbeat.

Previously, the 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals had ruled there was nothing unconstitutional about a doctor making “truthful, non-misleading factual disclosures, relevant to informed consent, even if those disclosures relate to unborn life and have the effect of persuading the patient not to have an abortion.” Proponents of abortion tend to go up the ladder of abstraction with language like “right to choose” and “products of conception,” but seeing and hearing not “an infant” but “my baby” makes a huge difference.

Unsurprisingly, those 14 days around the world featured some of the usual posturing. North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un once again rode a white horse up a sacred mountain, suggesting we’re in for a wild ride in 2020. Venezuela’s Nicolás Maduro clung to power, even as starvation stalked his country’s streets and 9 out of 10 Venezuelans wanted him out. Iran’s oligarchs defended their killing of demonstrators who had criticized the spiking price of gasoline.

The United States has its own weirdness, but our problems are still minor by comparison. Willie Nelson acknowledged his health and breathing issues and gave up marijuana smoking after 65 years. Actor Chris Pratt apologized abjectly for posting on Instagram a photo of himself holding a plastic water bottle. On Dec. 2, Cyber Monday, as Amazon offered discounts on voice-activated speakers, anger-activated protesters outside the Manhattan penthouse of Amazon’s CEO chanted “Bezos, Bezos, you can’t hide, we can see your greedy side.”

In politics, Democrats passed out a 300-page report designed to bolster their claim that Donald Trump’s July 25 phone call with Ukraine’s president was an impeachable offense. White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham said the report “reads like the ramblings of a basement blogger straining to prove something when there is evidence of nothing.” Joe Biden toured Iowa in a bus with his “No Malarkey!” slogan on the side, and retired GOP Sen. Orrin Hatch teased him by announcing other slogans: No hogwash, no balderdash, no folderol, no tomfoolery.

That fourfold hope is unlikely to achieve the fame of what the Republican base proclaimed in 1854—free soil, free speech, free labor, free men—but we live in an age of low expectations. And maybe that’s the key trend of 2019: We’re not basking in the aftermath of a War to End All Wars as our predecessors were in 1919, or echoing a New York Times headline from 10 years ago, “Poll Finds Faith in Obama.” Instead, newspapers showed concern that a poor potato crop will lead to increased prices for french fries.