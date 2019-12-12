 Skip to main content

By the numbers

Post Date: December 12, 2019 - Issue Date: December 28, 2019

$34 million

The size of former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg’s initial advertising purchase in 46 states ahead of his bid to become the Democratic presidential nominee, according to Advertising Analytics. 

44%

The share of American Christians who told researchers at Barna Group that attending church is not an essential part their faith.

220 pounds

The weight of a collection of netting, rope, plastics, and other ocean trash found in the stomach of a dead sperm whale that washed up on a beach in Scotland.

65%

The percentage, among all undocumented immigrants in the U.S. between 2010 and 2017, who traveled legally to the country then overstayed their visas, according to the Center for Migration Studies of New York.

2 out of 5

The proportion of Australian women who said they continued to feel phantom baby kicks in their wombs after giving birth, in a survey by Monash University researchers.