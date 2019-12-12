2019 Deaths

Dan Jenkins
90 / March 7 / Sportswriter for Sports Illustrated, Golf Digest, and Playboy who also penned the bawdy football novel Semi-Tough, which became a movie starring Burt Reynolds.
Arte Johnson
90 / July 3 / Actor and comedian whose depiction of kooky characters on Rowan & Martin’s Laugh-In earned him an Emmy Award in 1969. He once said, “I work best when I have a false nose, a false mustache, an odd costume, a piece of hair, a bone through my nose. Give me some odd, weird thing, and that’s me.”
Joan Johnson
89 / Sept. 6 / Pioneering co-founder with her husband of black hair care giant Johnson Products (Afro Sheen), the sponsor of Soul Train and the first black-owned company to be listed on the American Stock Exchange.
Phillip E. Johnson
79 / Nov. 2 / Lawyer who became godfather of the intelligent design movement after the success of his book Darwin on Trial. Johnson’s critique of neo-Darwinian evolution paved the way for skeptical scientists to open up about their own doubts.
José José
71 / Sept. 28 / Mexican crooner known for melancholy love songs. Gloria Estefan said, “He squeezed our hearts with his unmistakable voice.”
Herb Kelleher
87 / Jan. 3 / Co-founder of Southwest Airlines whose innovative approach of combining low prices and good service transformed the industry. He turned Southwest from a Texas-only airline to America’s most popular domestic one.
George L. Kelling
83 / May 15 / Criminologist who, along with James Q. Wilson, developed the “Broken Windows” theory of policing that said “one unrepaired broken window is a signal that no one cares.” They urged police to focus on relatively minor crimes—grafitti, drug dealing, prostitution—that could lead to the decline of communities.
Ben Kinchlow
82 / July 18 / Evangelist, author, and co-host of the Christian Broadcasting Network’s 700 Club for nearly two decades.
David Koch
79 / Aug. 23 / Billionaire businessman and philanthropist who funded free-market and libertarian causes as well as cancer research, museums, and the arts.
Eva Kor
85 / July 4 / Holocaust survivor who with her sister Miriam suffered through Josef Mengele’s experiments with twins. Eva eventually established CANDLES Holocaust Museum in Indiana and advocated forgiveness as a way for victims to reclaim their lives.
Christopher Columbus Kraft Jr.
95 / July 22 / Creator of NASA’s Mission Control and originator of the flight director position. He said of that role, “No one can overrule me. ... They can fire me after it’s over. But while the mission is underway, I’m Flight. And Flight is God.”
L. Bruce Laingen
96 / July 15 / Top U.S. diplomat in Iran in 1979 when protesters attacked the U.S. Embassy, taking hostages they held for 444 days.
Lyndon LaRouche
96 / Feb. 12 / Eight-time presidential candidate who began as a Trotskyist and moved to the anti-Semitic and conspiratorial right.
Jerry Lawson
75 / July 10 / Baritone a cappella singer with the Persuasions, a musical group whose fans ranged from Rod Stewart to Boyz II Men.
Alexei Leonov
85 / Oct. 11 / Soviet cosmonaut who became, in March 1965, the first person to walk in space.
Li Peng
90 / July 22 / Chinese premier with the nickname “the Butcher of Beijing” who ordered in 1989 the military crackdown on pro-democracy protesters at Tiananmen Square.
Peggy Lipton
72 / May 11 / Actress who played an undercover cop in the 1960s TV show The Mod Squad, which earned her four Emmys.
Richard Lugar
87 / April 28 / Indiana’s longest serving U.S. senator, a Republican who for 36 years in Washington worked to control the spread of nuclear, chemical, and biological weapons.
Manuel Luján Jr.
90 / April 25 / Secretary of the interior under George H.W. Bush: He dealt with environmental crises including the Exxon Valdez oil spill in Alaska and protests over the spotted owl that pitted loggers against environmentalists.
Bill Macy
97 / Oct. 17 / Actor on the popular 1970s sitcom Maude who played Walter Findlay, Bea Arthur’s husband.
George Mendonsa
95 / Feb. 17 / WWII veteran thought to be the celebrating sailor that photographer Alfred Eisenstaedt caught in the act of kissing a nurse in Times Square on V-J Day.
Norma Miller
99 / May 5 / The “Queen of Swing” and last-surviving original member of Whitey’s Lindy Hoppers, an all-black dance troupe that toured the world and danced in the movies Hellzapoppin’ and the Marx Brothers’ A Day at the Races.
Jesse Miranda
81 / July 12 / Assemblies of God pastor known as the “granddaddy of U.S. Latino Protestantism.”