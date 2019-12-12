2019 Deaths

Juanita Abernathy

87 / Sept. 12 / Civil rights activist who wrote the business plan for the Birmingham bus boycott and marched alongside Martin Luther King Jr. and her husband, Ralph Abernathy, despite threats and the KKK firebombing of her home. She once said, “The men ran the movement, but we were the actual bodies that made it happen.”

Luis Alvarez

53 / June 29 / A 9/11 first responder who spent three months at Ground Zero searching for survivors and later fought for extended health benefits for those who, like him, developed cancer and other illnesses as a result of their service.

René Auberjonois

79 / Dec. 8 / Actor best known for his roles on the TV shows Benson and Star Trek: Deep Space Nine and his part in the 1970 film M.A.S.H. playing Father Mulcahy.

Hildegard Bachert

98 / Oct. 17 / Jewish refugee from Nazi Germany who became co-director of a Manhattan art gallery that discovered primitive artist Grandma Moses.

Michel Bacos

94 / March 26 / Heroic pilot of the Air France jet hijacked to Entebbe, Uganda, in 1976. After three days the plane’s hijackers released non-Jewish passengers and offered to release the crew, but Bacos insisted the crew stay with the hostages.

Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi

48 / Oct. 26 / Brutal leader of Islamic State (ISIS) who sought to establish a caliphate in the Middle East and inspired followers to commit terrorist acts around the world.

Ginger Baker

80 / Oct. 6 / Drumming superstar with bands including Cream and Blind Faith whose reputed bad temper led to many band breakups.

Russell Baker

93 / Jan. 21 / Journalist and two-time Pulitzer Prize winner for his often-humorous “Observer” column in The New York Times and the memoir Growing Up, which recounted his Depression-era childhood.

Kaye Ballard

93 / Jan. 21 / Actress and comedienne who starred for two years in the TV show The Mothers-in-Law in the late 1960s. She was the first singer to record “Fly Me to the Moon.”

Birch Bayh

91 / March 14 / Three-term U.S. senator from Indiana who helped draft the 25th (presidential succession) and 26th Amendments (18-year-old vote) to the Constitution, and the unsuccessful Equal Rights Amendment.

Kathleen Blanco

76 / Aug. 18 / Former Louisiana governor whose slow response to Hurricane Katrina came to define her four years in office.

Henry W. Bloch

96 / April 23 / Franchising pioneer and co-founder of tax preparation company H&R Block, which grew rapidly when the IRS stopped offering free tax prep help.

Harold Bloom

89 / Oct. 14 / Yale professor, best-selling author, and literary critic who defended the Western canon, those books he believed should be taught and read.

John C. Bogle

89 / Jan. 16 / Index fund pioneer who founded the Vanguard Group, which grew to have more than $5 trillion under management. Bogle’s philosophy of low-fee investing cut into his profits but benefited his investors. One investment manager said, “He basically chose to forgo an enormous fortune to do something right for millions of people.”

Cameron Boyce

20 / July 6 / Actor best known for his roles in the Disney Channel’s Descendants franchise and the TV show Jessie as well as the voice of Jake in Jake and the Never Land Pirates.