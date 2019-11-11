Witness to atrocities

President Donald Trump is set to welcome Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan at the White House on Wednesday, five weeks into a Turkish invasion of northern Syria that has killed civilians and Kurdish-led forces, plus put an estimated 300,000 Syrians on the run.

Syrians who have crossed the border into Iraq in recent weeks say they fled after losing property to Turkish bombs and witnessing atrocities.

Rashid Suliman is a pharmacist who was living in Ras al-Ayn, an ancient city near the Turkish border, when Erdogan’s incursion began last month. As aerial attacks to drive out Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) in the area increased, Suliman began volunteering as a medic to care for and evacuate wounded.

“They were targeting people who were helping, doctors, ambulance drivers, medics,” said Suliman. As the Kurdish-led SDF retreated, fighting by Free Syrian Army militias working on behalf of Turkey turned to attack civilians.

The militias drove residents from their homes, Suliman and others say. Every day, Suliman saw burn victims, wounded, or dead in the street, and “people dismembered by knife.” The militias detained men, tied their hands behind their backs, and beheaded some, according to Suliman. At least one friend of Suliman was among them. “I saw them on the street, these burned, beheaded, cut. I couldn’t recognize them, only know them by their clothes.”

Suliman said Christians living in Ras al-Ayn were more targeted by militias during late October fighting. “The houses with crosses got bombed. Their houses and cars taken, and many Christians burned and killed.”

Suliman wears a silver cross necklace one of his Christian friends gave him, though he is Muslim: “All of us are Syrians, we are considered the same in Ras al-Ayn, Christian, Muslim, others.”

The violence forced the 39-year-old Syrian to leave with his family on Oct. 22 after his house burned in a bombing and the militias took the family’s two cars.

“We had to run away before we were attacked. If we were there, they would have destroyed my family,” he said.