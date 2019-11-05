Time for do-overs

Throughout October, utility companies in California shut off electricity to millions of residents in an effort to stop the fires. Power lines blown by the wind have caused some fires this year, which prompted the blackouts.
The White House continued efforts to black out ongoing impeachment proceedings, telling several Trump administration officials not to testify in closed-door House Intelligence Committee hearings. The White House says it’s not fair that Democrats won’t let White House attorneys sit in on the testimony, while Democrats in the House of Representatives say the decision is their prerogative. Democrats say they’re trying to determine whether earlier this year President Donald Trump withheld military aid to Ukraine in order to pressure its leaders to agree to investigate the business dealings of presidential candidate Joe Biden’s son.
The Trump administration and Republicans have consistently criticized the impeachment hearings because they’ve been closed to the public. On Oct. 31, the House passed a resolution—with a vote of 232-196 along party lines—to begin bringing some of the proceedings out from behind closed doors. The resolution allowed the House Intelligence Committee to release transcripts of testimony thus far. Republicans will also be able to call their own witnesses, though Democrats must approve them.
Meanwhile, the anonymous whistleblower whose report sparked the impeachment movement said through an attorney on Nov. 3 he is willing to answer questions submitted by Republicans. President Donald Trump and some GOP officials have called for the whistleblower, a CIA officer, to testify publicly. Democrats and the officer’s attorneys protest, saying protecting whistleblower anonymity is paramount to rooting out corruption.
Smithsonian magazine needs another shot at a story for its November issue about Che Guevara. The article follows Guevara’s youngest son as he leads tourists on motorcycle tours to pivotal locations of the Cuban Revolution, including his father’s gravesite. The story illustrates what happened to the Communist revolutionary’s family after his 1967 death. But it paints the warlord in mostly sympathetic hues, ignoring the brutality and despotism—including extrajudicial executions and torture that Guevara personally oversaw—the revolution ushered into Cuba.
Christians especially should understand the need for do-overs. Hip-hop artist Kanye West seems to be making the most of a do-over he proclaims after getting “radically saved.” West’s new album, Jesus Is King, is the talk of the entertainment world. The formerly foul-mouthed West landed an album atop the Billboard 200 albums chart for a ninth time. Many Christians are praising West and Jesus Is King, while others criticize. But we can hope the do-over represented by West’s album continues to bear fruit.