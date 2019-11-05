Time for do-overs

The 1991 film City Slickers, about a trio of buddies who go on a cattle drive adventure to stave off midlife crises, is mostly fun but offers poignant moments. In one, a main character grieves the mess he’s made of his life back home, which includes adultery and losing his job. Billy Crystal’s character says to his crying friend, “You remember when we were kids, and we were playing ball, and we hit the ball over the fence out of bounds, and we yelled, ‘Do-over’? … Your life is a do-over. You’ve got a clean slate.”

The Washington Post needed a do-over after a headline about the death of Islamic State leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi on Oct. 26. One quick Post headline declared: “Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, austere religious scholar at helm of Islamic State, dies at 48.” An editor quickly changed the headline to: “Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, extremist leader of Islamic State, dies at 48.” But many commentators criticized the Post for characterizing al-Baghdadi as anything other than a brutal terrorist. A Post spokesperson said the “austere religious scholar” headline was a mistake.

As leader of ISIS, al-Baghdadi spearheaded a vicious takeover of territories in Iraq and Syria before forces from the United States and other countries retook them. Reports suggest al-Baghdadi personally raped U.S. hostage Kayla Mueller after ISIS soldiers captured her in Syria in 2013.

On Oct. 31, ISIS announced Abu Ibrahim al-Hashimi al-Qurayshi is the group’s new leader.

Meanwhile, Britain is getting another Brexit do-over. The European Union (EU) on Oct. 28 granted a three-month extension for the United Kingdom and the EU to agree to terms on the country’s withdrawal. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson had pushed hard for an Oct. 31 Brexit with or without agreed-upon terms. But Parliament blocked his attempt.