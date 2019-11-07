The great disappearing film

Aspiration Entertainment tries to find surprises from smaller independent filmmakers that big studios overlook for marketing and distribution. It marketed films like 2018’s Won’t You Be My Neighbor and this year’s The Peanut Butter Falcon. It’s about to pick up a film from the Heartland Film Festival, a nontypical festival that Løkkesmoe said exhibits films with “richer values, stories that reflect more rooted ideals of community.”

Aspiration is not explicitly faith-based, but Løkkesmoe is a Christian. As a distributor, the company is essentially a curator for audiences that share its vision of what makes a good film. Just as parents want to take their children to a Pixar film, Aspiration hopes its audience will want to see an Aspiration film.

In the current movie environment, theatrical audiences tend to have specialized interests, Løkkesmoe explained. When people have the option to stay home, only a movie that feels like a “rally or a concert” brings them out. Audiences will go to theaters with like-minded friends and fans, whether to Star Wars or faith-based films.

Those passionate fans help sell a film by word of mouth, so it’s easier for distributors to sign on to a film that already has a built-in fan base. But that creates a problem for the independent, off-beat films that Aspiration likes to promote.

“If you don’t have the romantic comedy with a big celebrity … it’s going to take a lot of work to find an audience and make money,” said Løkkesmoe.

As much as he loves a good independent film, Løkkesmoe still has to make business decisions. Aspiration has declined to distribute or promote films that he loves because of the effort and money it would take to find an audience.

“No one’s figured it out,” he said.

‘Really good films are never found and never watched, because they get lost in the massive clutter of content.’—Erik Løkkesmoe

TODAY, El Clásico’s filmmaking team is hard to find. I couldn’t get a response from Mustafa, the director, or from any other company members associated with the film, to ask them about their distribution efforts. Emails bounced back from the marketing team the film had hired at Tribeca.

The production company behind the three-year, $2.2 million project did at least release a making-of series on YouTube—and the real story is almost as gripping as the film itself. The brothers who acted in the film had never been inside a movie theater, much less been the stars of a film.

But Mustafa moved in with them for a year, both to learn their way of life in northern Iraq and to prepare them for being on camera. When Mustafa first arrived in their village of 350 people, he couldn’t find the brothers’ house, so they met him on their four-wheeler, which became a fixture in the film.