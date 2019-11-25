Pro-democracy election

“While district councilors can’t create laws or major changes, they can take on smaller actions such as visiting protesters in prison and providing resources to help them,” Wong said. “The results of the election will be like the compass of the public opinion—how they look to the protest, the police, and the government.”

Wong said he believed a pro-democracy landslide would be like a “slap in the face” to the Hong Kong government, which has said that the protesters have lost the support of the Hong Kong people as violence escalates. The past two weeks saw dramatic clashes first at Chinese University of Hong Kong and more recently at Hong Kong Polytechnic University (see below).

At the Kowloon polling station, a couple waited in line with their 9-month-old daughter. Edward Chan, 32, believed it was important for Hong Kongers to vote for more pro-democratic district councilors in order to send a message to the government that “we want something they aren’t doing right now.”

His wife, Jolly Lau, said it was her first time voting. In the past, she didn’t think politics impacted her life. But after the Umbrella Movement and the anti-extradition bill protests, she decided it was her duty to vote and safeguard Hong Kong’s freedom. Lau said her political awakening has put her at odds with her father, whom she described as a staunch believer in pro-establishment media. The two no longer discuss politics.

“It makes me sad because we must be a model for our children,” Lau said. “When my daughter grows up, I want her to see things for herself and analyze things, not just letting others tell her what is right.”