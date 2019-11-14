Cries for vengeance, prayers for justice

Fires blazed through a thick fog of tear gas on Tuesday night at the Chinese University of Hong Kong (CUHK), where students dressed in black clashed with riot police and tried to regain control of a bridge on campus. This week the Hong Kong protests entered university campuses and the city’s financial hub following the death of a protester who fell from a parking garage.

Protesters called for a general strike on Monday, setting up barricades on roads and disrupting the city’s subway system. Anger against the police escalated after an officer shot a 21-year-old protester in the abdomen that morning. Office workers on their lunch break filled the streets of the city’s central business district in protest, while police shot tear gas in front of luxury stores and high-rises in response. Later in the day, a video circulated of protesters dousing a Beijing supporter with lighter fluid and setting him on fire.

The Hong Kong protests, which began in June in opposition to a controversial extradition bill, are now in their sixth month with no end in sight. The Beijing-backed Hong Kong government eventually withdrew the extradition bill but has refused to concede to other protester demands. Although a poll found 90 percent of Hong Kong residents support an independent inquiry into police conduct during the protests, the government justifies police violence as necessary to keep order.

Police arrived at CUHK, one of the top schools in Hong Kong, on Monday after accusing protesters of throwing objects from a bridge on campus down to the Tolo Highway and railway tracks, blocking traffic and rail services. Riot police took control of the bridge, and students treated the action as an invasion: For two days, protesters built blockades, set fires, and threw bricks and Molotov cocktails to reclaim the bridge. Police fired more than 1,000 rounds of tear gas and rubber bullets at the students.

“If there was a suspect inside the university who threw bricks on the road, then send in a few police to find out who it was and make an arrest. … Don’t deploy so many platoons,” said Francis Yip, an associate professor at CUHK’s divinity school who lives on campus. “There was no riot, no mass gathering of students before the police came in, so they have no legitimate reason to do so except for the claim that they need to occupy the bridge.”

University President Rocky Tuan and other school officials tried to negotiate a cease-fire between the police and protesters, but talks fell apart as students demanded police ensure the safety of three arrested students. Later on Tuesday night, police finally retreated from the bridge. Students set up watches on the bridge, turned a gym into a first aid center, and guarded the entrances of the school.

Due to the unrest on university campuses, at least four schools—CUHK, Hong Kong Baptist University, Hong Kong Polytechnic University, and the University of Hong Kong—have canceled classes for the rest of fall semester. Taiwan and mainland China have called home their CUHK students amid the unrest.

One reason the protests intensified this week is the death of 22-year-old protester Chow Tsz-lok, believed to be the first confirmed death resulting from the protests. Chow died from severe brain damage and cardiac arrest last Friday after falling from a third floor to a second-floor platform at the Tseung Kwan O parking garage earlier in the week. Although the cause of the fall remains unknown, it happened about the time when police officers were clearing out demonstrations from the area. Given growing public distrust in the police, some residents suspect police are to blame for Chow’s fall and subsequent death.

Public sentiment after Chow’s death is reflected by the escalation of protest slogans: In June demonstrators chanted, “Hong Kongers, add oil!” In the fall they shouted, “Hong Kongers, resist!” Now they chant, “Hong Kongers, avenge!”

Over the weekend, protesters held two memorials for Chow, who was a professed Christian. An estimated 100,000 people showed up at Tamar Park on Saturday to commemorate the computer science student. Mourners laid white flowers on a stage, while pastors and activists led prayers and gave speeches.

Jack Ng, a 19-year-old student who attended the memorial, expressed his anger toward the police: “If protesters have really done something wrong and you arrest them, that’s no problem. … But once you’ve arrested and subdued them, it’s very unreasonable to continue to use violence to add more blows.”

At a Sunday night prayer meeting for Chow at Chater Garden, democracy activist and pastor Chu Yiu-ming said the vengeance demanded over Chow’s death is not blood for blood, but that the wrongdoer should bear legal responsibility. Even police officers need to be under the law, Chu said: “Hatred needs to be dispelled by justice. When there’s justice in society, there’ll be stability; according to the law, everyone is equal.”