Pitched battles

The slang term “86” in restaurants refers to an item no longer on the menu, but in baseball it’s meant futility and perseverance. Boston baseball fans waited 86 years (1918-2004) for their team to win a World Series and shake off their demons. Washington fans waited 86 years (1933-2019) for their team even to be in a World Series. But from Oct. 11 to Oct. 15 the Washington Nationals swept the St. Louis Cardinals in four straight games to win the National League championship and face the Houston Astros in the World Series.

In the United States, some demons—racial tension and questions surrounding police use of force—seem never to go away. In early October, images of a young black man hugging the white woman and former cop who killed his brother gripped the country. A jury had just sentenced Amber Guyger to 10 years in prison for murder in the death of Botham Jean, whom Guyger shot after she entered the wrong apartment in Dallas, Texas, and mistook him for an intruder. From atop the witness stand, the victim’s brother Brandt asked a judge for permission to hug Guyger. Brandt told her he forgave her: “And if you go to God and ask Him, He will forgive you. … I think giving your life to Christ would be the best thing that Botham would want you to do.”

But days later in nearby Fort Worth, another shooting: At 2:30 a.m. on Oct. 12 a white police officer peered in a window at the home of Atatiana Jefferson, a 28-year-old black woman. Body cam footage shows Aaron Dean shouting at Jefferson, pointing his gun, firing through the window, and killing her. Jefferson’s 8-year-old nephew watched her die. Fort Worth Police Chief Ed Kraus said Dean violated policy: He and other officers, who were responding to a neighbor’s call of suspicious activity, never identified themselves to Jefferson as police. Dean later resigned and now faces a murder charge.

Jefferson’s nephew told investigators his aunt pointed a handgun at the window after she heard noise outside. National Review columnist David French asked about police officers’ responsibility in tense situations: “Does a homeowner not have a right to investigate someone lurking on her property? Can she not arm herself at 2:30 a.m. when she hears a strange sound in the darkness?”