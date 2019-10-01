Parades and protest

After a day of protests and violence—including a police shooting of one protester—on Tuesday, Janis Fung looked at the devastation in the typically busy Hong Kong business district and said she felt more hurt than shock to see her homeland in such a state: “In my 30 years, I’ve never seen Hong Kong like this. We see how the government and police are treating the citizens, and it just doesn’t make any sense.”

Tuesday marked the 70th anniversary of the founding of Communist China. Beijing held a military parade at Tiananmen filled with goose-stepping soldiers, displays of China’s military weapons, happy dancing children, and a speech by President Xi Jinping in an attempt to show off progress under the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) rule.

Yet in Hong Kong, China’s freest city, a different kind of parade filled the streets. In six different districts, tens of thousands of protesters marched and battled police in the most violent day of the 17-week protest. In a shocking escalation, police shot an 18-year-old in the chest with a live round at close range. Sixty-five others were also injured.