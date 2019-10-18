No ceasing

A handful of Christian-led aid groups remain in northeast Syria, despite pullbacks from major aid organizations, including Doctors Without Borders. Partners Relief and Development, which established medical clinics across the region following the 2017 liberation of Raqqa from the Islamic State group, has set up 38 kitchens to feed fleeing civilians. It also has set up additional distribution points for handing out blankets, pads to sleep on, and other items. In a Facebook post Friday, the Michigan-based group reported, “There is no ceasefire and there isn’t even a pause in the violence.”

Founder Steve Gumaer told me despite lethal shelling by Turkish forces, his teams were pressing forward to help the displaced and victims of violence. Earlier this week heavy rocket fire trapped the group’s aid coordinator, a Syrian Christian, inside a wedding chapel near Hasakah. He was trying to distribute blankets and mats to fleeing residents. “He was pinned down by what looked like ISIS fighters,” said Gumaer.

He estimated hundreds of civilian deaths this week and confirmed the targeting of medics and hospitals serving residents: “We are watching the gains in this region get torpedoed after working so hard toward stability and peace.”

Many towns and cities in Syria’s northeast—starting with Raqqa, which ISIS dubbed the capital of its caliphate—fell to ISIS beginning in 2013. On-the-ground fighting led by the Kurdish People’s Protection Units (YPG) and SDF with U.S.-led coalition air support eventually liberated all the territories. Like Ras al-Ain, some have now fallen to Turks.

But the SDF hasn’t given up. Its units fought to regain control of the M4 highway, a crucial east-west artery, after an Oct. 12 ambush there by Turkish-backed militias. The attack killed at least nine civilians, including the 35-year-old head of the Future Syria Party, Hervin Khalaf. Party officials with Khalaf had worked closely with the United States since the party’s founding in 2018, and many regarded the Kurdish Khalaf as a champion of Christian and Yazidi rights.

According to an autopsy report, fighters repeatedly shot Khalaf at close range. The report said her legs and jaw were broken, and the skin of her scalp pulled out. A video posted on Twitter showed her bloodied body lying in gravel with booted fighters stomping on her.

Amnesty International on Friday charged Turkey’s military and the militias it backs with “a shameful disregard for human life, carrying out serious violations and war crimes.” The organization said it had “damning evidence” of Turkey launching unlawful attacks in residential areas that have killed and injured civilians.

The U.S. Congress this week also condemned Turkey’s invasion, with the House passing a resolution, 354-60, opposing President Donald Trump’s decision to withdraw from northeast Syria and calling on Turkey to cease the invasion. Republicans voted 2-1 in favor of the resolution, including Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy and other key leaders.

That directly contradicts the diplomatic effort by Pence and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, who pressed Erdogan for a temporary ceasefire contingent on the withdrawal of Kurdish-led forces in Syria’s northeast. “The Turkish side will pause Operation Peace Spring in order to allow for the withdrawal of YPG forces from the safe zone for 120 hours,” Pence said.