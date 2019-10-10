[ Sept. 14 ] Thanks to Sophia Lee for reporting the other side of the story. Certainly we should try to catch those abusing the immigration system, but that’s not a reason to shut it all down. People really are in grave danger, and we have a legal mechanism to help them. I only wish it were functioning. —Laura Weieneth on wng.org

Heartbreaking stories are not unique to Hondurans or Guatemalans, and the U.S. government cannot help them all. Let’s uphold the law. —Maila Soong on Facebook

Great reporting. Thank you for remaining a compassionate conservative voice in this harsh political environment. —Jarrett Meek on Facebook

The majority of asylum-seekers come for a better life, not because they are threatened. I don’t have an answer for the people who really need asylum, and I am frustrated by the whole immigration policy dysfunction. —Paul Hervey on wng.org

I think most Americans are willing to help immigrants, even if they are here illegally. But just secure the border. Please. —Beth Young / Herndon, Ky.

I ache over the injustice and hardship many suffer in other countries, but articles sympathetic to the plight of these people just play into the hands of those who would destroy our nation with open borders. —Kathryn Lyden / Medical Lake, Wash.

[ Sept. 14 ] Joel Belz poignantly expressed the flummoxing many of us endured and may endure again at the ballot box. The Lord could humble not only Trump, but Warren, or Biden, or Sanders. Until then, I should be more like Tyndale, pleading, “Lord, open the president’s eyes.” —Tom Hanrahan / Lexington Park, Md.

The 2020 election is not a choice between the “lesser of two evils.” I didn’t vote for a butterfly. I voted for a honey badger. This president has delivered. —Kathy Connors / Medina, Wash.

Yes, he’s arrogant, and I wish he were a little more delicate in how he says things. But hold my nose to vote? No way! I will run to the polls and encourage others to do the same. The alternative is unthinkable. —Eb Preuninger / Asheville, N.C.

Thank you for taking an unpopular but honest stance. The hero worship of the president I have witnessed among evangelicals sickens me so much I won’t call myself an evangelical anymore. —Gayle Anna Johnson on Facebook

I am beginning to develop an affection for Trump in spite of his abrasiveness. When others tried to disparage Ulysses Grant because of his drinking, Lincoln said, “I can’t spare this man, he fights.” I guess that assessment works for me. —Nolan Nelson / Eugene, Ore.

The “brand-new person” Belz hopes for probably wouldn’t last a year under the onslaught Trump has endured. The qualities some so dislike in Trump might be what has helped him withstand it. Who else will throw CNN out of press briefings? —Deborah Winter / Wayland, Mich.

I too am praying for someone better, but I think better candidates will only arise and be electable when we have a better electorate. Our nation needs revival more than anything else. —David Madio on wng.org

[ Sept. 14 ] Janie B. Cheaney’s observation that “racism is an effect, not a cause” is exactly right. Racism in every form is tragic and debilitating, but it did not begin when that slave ship arrived on this continent in 1619. It still exists in every country and culture today because of the “god of this world.” —Ron E. Tarlton / Marietta, Ga.

Cheaney offers the standard white people’s solution: Black people should get their spiritual house in order and just forgive 400 years of injustice and disparities. Imagine Zacchaeus, when Christ called him, saying, “Let me call together my neighbors whom I have exploited so they can forgive me, then all will be well.” Our black brothers and sisters are right to call us to account. —Kristen D. Meyer / Grand Rapids, Mich.

I so agree that the answer to the racial divide is spiritual. Surely it is time for us all to move forward in forgiveness and peace. —Ann Westerman / Vienna, Va.

[ Sept. 14 ] I agree that we should not assume a “privileged” person is happy and healthy because of economic advantage; some of the most affluent people have broken lives. We need to go deeper and see all people as individuals. —Carole Johansen on Facebook

Too often wealthy or successful people believe that their position is the result of hard work or sacrifice and others don’t deserve success. While it is a blessing to live in a society that resembles a meritocracy in some ways, our context growing up makes a massive difference to the likelihood of our success. —Simeon Andrews on wng.org

“Privilege” is based on the false premise that taking one group down a notch necessarily brings other “underprivileged” groups up a notch. But Christ taught against envy and jealousy. Our progress should be measured in relation to what we’ve been given. —Dave Rissler on Facebook

Will the International Herbert Marcuse Society Conference have a breakout session on how to create mass gravesites with bulldozers and machine guns? —Greg Browning on wng.org

[ Sept. 14 ] I read the column about the United States possibly buying Greenland with dismay. Surely the country whose Declaration of Independence insists that people have a right to choose their own form of government should respect the sovereignty of another nation, however small in population. Greenland’s 60,000 inhabitants, mostly Inuit and Christian, should not be subjected to the whims and Arctic ambitions of a larger and more powerful nation. —Holly Johnson / Valentia, Ontario

I was glad to see Mindy Belz’s column but disagree that Greenland is situated more strategically than Alaska. Because of it, the United States is a member of the Arctic Council and controls critical stretches of the Northwest Passage. It is a formidable buffer between Russia, China, and the United States and home to important military facilities. America needs not more polar holdings, but greater appreciation of its Arctic role and responsibilities. —Emily Gebel / Juneau, Alaska

[ Sept. 14 ] I loved the Kierkegaard quotes. He was pretty big on Christian individualism, and I can’t imagine him subscribing to the modern political ethos that insists we pick a team. —Nathan Carpenter on Facebook

[ Sept. 14 ] I loved this article. I’ve seen the bronze statue in Calabar, Nigeria, of Mary Slessor holding twins. She continues to inspire missionaries and Nigerians to do what’s right in God’s sight. —Lowell A. White on Facebook

Each month in our children’s ministry I introduce missionaries from the past who suffered greatly but were still obedient to God’s calling. I will be using this wonderful article. If you had only included coloring sheets, my work would be complete! —Gloria Watson / Willow Springs, Mo.

[ Sept. 14 ] We watched the Jim Gaffigan special recently, and it is hilarious! —Norm Eddy on Facebook

More letters, emails, and comments we didn’t have space for in the print edition:

[ Sept. 14 ] As an avid Trump watcher and supporter, I think his technique of antagonizing Democrats into losing positions makes him a winner. We want winners and leaders, but then when we get them we want to put them in a cage. —William Buchalter / Stuart, Fla.

There is no dilemma. President Trump has done more to fight abortion, clean out the bureaucratic swamp, and seek honesty in international relations than anyone WORLD has ever supported. —Robert and Pauline Grossmann / Menno, S.D.

[ Aug. 31 ] Thank you to Jamie Dean for her excellent coverage of Joshua Harris. The historical background was helpful, and I especially appreciated her reminder that one person’s apostasy doesn’t invalidate either homeschooling or personal purity. We should pray for the restoration of his faith and marriage, through the grace of God. —Martha Walker / Allentown, Pa.