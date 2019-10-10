Fatherless and homeless

When Keanakay Scott moved into her first apartment after aging out of foster care, nobody had taught her that she needed to pay rent every month. She assumed her first check would cover that expense. Less than two months later, she received an eviction notice.

Scott could have paid her rent. She worked two jobs, cleaning rooms at a Holiday Inn during the day and working nights in a Target stockroom. But nobody had ever taught her how to manage her finances. She didn’t save money and had stacked utility and credit card bills in a pile because she didn’t know what they were. “I know that sounds so ridiculous, but I was 18, and I just didn’t know,” Scott recalled.

In the eyes of the court, she was a full-grown, independent adult. But practically speaking, she was still a kid, alone and unprepared for the real world—and her ignorant mistake led to severe consequences: With an eviction and bad credit record (she thought credit cards were “free money”), she couldn’t find a landlord willing to take a chance on her. For the next 11 years, she was homeless.

Scott is just one of thousands of foster kids who fall into homelessness each year. According to the Adoption and Foster Care Analysis and Reporting System, more than 20,000 youths age out of foster care each year, losing access to the support they’ve relied on through the child welfare system. Studies show that within a year of emancipation, about a quarter of these youths will experience homelessness. Within about four years, around half will become homeless.

Other statistics help explain why: Only half of aged-out foster youth find some kind of stable employment by the age of 24, and only half graduate from high school by age 18. Less than 10 percent of former foster youth earn a college degree. Young women who experience foster care are twice as likely to become pregnant by age 19. Foster kids are highly susceptible to predators: About 60 percent of child sex trafficking victims have been in the child welfare system. Many others fall into substance abuse, crime, or imprisonment.

Scott’s story intersects with most of these statistics. She was 4 years old when social workers removed her and her four siblings from an abusive, drug-addicted mother and placed them in foster care. For the next 14 years, she bounced from home to home, getting kicked out repeatedly for behavioral outbursts that she later linked to her trauma from past abuse, abandonment, and sexual assault. At one point at age 11, she returned to her mother, who, Scott said, continued to physically abuse her.

One day, Scott said, she couldn’t take it anymore. She hit her mother back. She says her mother called the police and later told the court she never wanted her daughter back again.

The county sent Scott to a group home, where she stayed for five years until she aged out. That institutionalized setting didn’t prepare her for adulthood, Scott said: “I call it baby jail. It’s like mentally preparing you to be homeless. They tell you what to do, when to do it. It’s like jail!” She found a staff member she liked, but when Scott called that woman for help one evening, she said, the staffer told her not to call her after hours again.

At age 13, Scott began drinking. She was still drinking at 18 when she aged out of foster care. At work, she carried around a water bottle filled with gin that she sipped all day. For several years, she survived as a functioning alcoholic. One morning, she was too drunk to get up for work. The next morning, she was hungover again … then again, and again. One day, she just stopped going to work.

As tough and steely as she appeared to others, Scott ached for love. When a man first paid attention to her, she thought she’d found it: This man gave her physical touch and paid for her alcohol. After him came others: Whenever a man hit her or cheated on her, she thought, “Even my mom hit me. This man gives me something my mom can’t, so I’ll just deal with this.”

At 19, she gave birth to her first daughter. Scott promised her baby, “You will never go through anything I had to go through. … I will protect you from bad things in life.”

It was easier said than done. The baby’s father was out of the picture, and six months after her daughter’s birth—and after getting kicked out of her mother’s house for the third time—Scott landed on Skid Row in Los Angeles.

For the next several years, Scott did everything she could to keep afloat: She panhandled while living on the streets. She worked in various restaurants and drove cabs, sometimes up to 100 hours a week. She begged people for child care. She lived in a van. She crashed on strangers’ couches. She knocked on the doors of shelters. She flew to Washington, D.C., to look for jobs, then to Alabama, to Texas, and back to California again. Meanwhile, she fell in love with the wrong man again and again, giving birth to two more daughters with two different fathers.

THE LIFE STORY of a homeless individual is messy and complicated. For foster youth, it always starts with an unstable family and lack of support when they make wrong choices, meet a crisis, or simply need a guiding hand.