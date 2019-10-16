Crime and corruption

In The Irishman, director Martin Scorsese tells, somewhat historically, the story of Frank Sheeran (Robert De Niro), a World War II veteran turned hit man for the mob, and his relationship with the infamous Teamsters union boss Jimmy Hoffa (Al Pacino). For those of us who weren’t around in the 1960s and ’70s, the film is a good, surprisingly funny piece of remedial history on the union boss who disappeared in 1975, never to be found.

Rated R for sporadic but vicious mob violence and coarse language, the film frames itself as bigger than Hoffa’s headline-grabbing story. It hits select theaters on Nov. 1 before coming to Netflix on Nov. 27 and has an imposing 3½-hour running time, which you won’t really notice. De Niro and Pacino are excellent, but the real shining star is Joe Pesci, who, after a long hiatus from movies, plays mob boss Russell Bufalino.

Yes, this is another mob movie, complete with dry mobster jokes, christenings of mobsters’ babies, and sumptuous restaurant meetings. But you know you have a great film on your hands when it can be read through many different lenses: The Irishman could also be a film about growing old, or a film about modern American history, since it covers 50 pivotal years from World War II to 2000.

Sheeran narrates the traumatic things he did in World War II, and then we see how that violence returned with him from the war. “Leave that place like you left Berlin,” a mobster orders Sheeran, directing him to torch a rival laundry business.