Call the doula

THE FIRST PREGNANT WOMAN Stevens helped was also a high schooler. In 1992, when Stevens was halfway through her senior year, she noticed a pregnant girl sitting in the front row of study hall in her high-school cafeteria. After the bell rang, Tammy walked up to her, introduced herself, and mentioned she had a baby at home. The girl was in 11th grade, and her baby was due in a couple of months. Stevens learned the girl had no one to support her except for her mom, who was wheelchair-bound.

So Stevens befriended her. In the following months, they painted nails, had game nights, and went to prom together. During the birth, Stevens joined her friend in the hospital. That was her first informal exposure to coaching another woman through birth, and she loved it.

The same semester, Stevens became a Christian. Her relationship with Christ helped her to see how she could have value despite her mistakes—and that understanding began to inform how she interacted with others. Three years later, she joined the doula program at Midland’s Family and Children’s Services of Mid-Michigan (FCS) and, over the next few years, served as a volunteer doula for 30 different births. She often used her role as doula to tell the women about Christ’s love and the new identity He offers. Since FCS was not a Christian organization, the directors occasionally reprimanded Stevens for sharing her faith. But as she grew as a Christian, she saw how crucial it was to be able to share with her clients the true source of hope, forgiveness, and grace. Rather than compromise what she believed, she chose to resign in 2012.

Later that year, the doula program at FCS shut down. Seeing the need for a Christ-centered doula program, Stevens and a small board of directors spent the next couple of years starting Labor of Love. The first woman Stevens served under the new doula organization exemplified her target clientele: homeless with no support from friends or family. Through their relationship, Stevens helped lead the woman to faith in Christ. Since then, Stevens has served 50 women through Labor of Love, joining them for OB-GYN appointments, births, and postpartum checkups, taking notes in her little red notebooks, and building friendships.

Sometimes, women take advantage of her free services. One woman tried to use her as a personal taxi service to and from appointments. Even after the woman’s twins were born, the parents still asked Stevens to run errands for them, and she now realizes that she helped this woman too much. But, in her mind, the good that has come from her volunteer work outweighs the bad. Stevens remembers attending the baptism of one of her clients from FCS. When the pastor told the woman to invite someone to join him in baptizing her, she asked Stevens to come up. She remembers the woman looking at her and saying, “You were there for the birth of my child. Now you’re here for the rebirth of me.”

A Christian volunteer doula organization like Labor of Love is rare. Midland, of course, isn’t the only city with volunteer Christian doulas. Doulas in other cities occasionally volunteer through a hospital or a crisis pregnancy center, sometimes for special situations or to gain experience when they’re starting out in the field. Other doulas may charge for their services and offer reduced rates for women in need.