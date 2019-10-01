A shifting border policy

In February 2018, the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) quietly changed its mission statement, removing a description of the United States as “a nation of immigrants.” The change reflected a shift in our government’s philosophy regarding immigration from one of welcoming strangers to that of border protection.

Under the administration of President Donald Trump, that philosophy calls for tough measures to strengthen border security and crack down on illegal immigration. Both are necessary to fix our country’s broken immigration system, but in reality, the government’s blunt-force, zero-tolerance approach does not appropriately match the reality of the situation at the border.

Though it’s true that apprehensions of illegal immigrants at the U.S.-Mexico border spiked last year (396,579 total in fiscal year 2018), the numbers still aren’t as high as they were in the 1980s, 1990s, and early 2000s, when apprehensions often exceeded 1 million per year. What’s different now is the number of families and unaccompanied children from Central America (instead of single Mexican men) crossing the border and turning themselves in to U.S. Border Patrol to ask for asylum.

According to a Department of Homeland Security (DHS) report, USCIS received almost 140,000 asylum applications in 2017, which is 21 percent more than in 2016 and the highest level since 1995. The number of asylum applications from El Salvador, Guatemala, and Honduras spiked 800 percent, from 3,523 in 2012 to 31,066 in 2017—and more than half of those requests came from unaccompanied children.

Many say they’re fleeing persecution, gang violence, and extreme poverty. The Border Patrol processing centers are designed for temporary detention and rapid turnover, not for housing hundreds of vulnerable parents and children who might need urgent medical care. Meanwhile, pending asylum cases in the already jammed courts were topping 280,000 at the end of 2017. This shift in population and needs, along with a backlogged court system, exemplifies the border crisis we see today.

The Trump administration has been skeptical about immigrants’ asylum claims—with Trump saying smugglers are helping them “game the system” and suggesting crime will rise if we let them in. That perception has shaped his numerous policies aimed at deterring people from coming to the United States.

The approach hasn’t really worked. Instead, some of the Trump administration’s policies may have instead exacerbated the situation at the border by snowballing a humanitarian dilemma into a crisis and chipping away at the legal framework of our asylum system. The changes in border policy are so frequent that even immigration lawyers are having trouble keeping up, and many migrants find the current system bewildering.

Here’s a timeline and analysis of several major Trump administration immigration policy decisions that have made the greatest impact on asylum-seekers and the U.S. asylum system, along with other decisions revealing the far-reaching effects of the administration’s “zero-tolerance” philosophy. (This timeline does not include every policy change, such as the drastic cuts to the refugee resettlement program and the elimination of the Central American Minors program.)

January 2017: Expanding deportations

The backlog of cases in immigration court has grown to more than 1 million active cases. Although the Trump administration blames the influx of Central American migrants, the backlog has grown three times faster than the number of new cases entering the system. While the number of completed cases has increased, thanks to President Trump hiring more immigration judges nationwide, the number of pending cases has also skyrocketed. In some courts, judges have their calendars booked with hearings all the way out to 2023.

In one of his earliest actions after being elected, President Trump ordered prosecutors to seek to deport illegal immigrants regardless of whether they had serious criminal records. The result has been a worsening of the court logjam. Previous administrations have prioritized deporting people with major criminal histories or security risks. Now U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement arrests about 4,200 illegal immigrations without a criminal record each month, funneling many more people into the court system.

Later—on Sept. 18, 2018—Attorney General Jeff Sessions removed the authority of immigration judges to suspend or terminate cases. That meant judges could no longer set aside less urgent cases to manage their overloaded dockets. Now prosecutors must pursue every deportation case, and judges are forced to proceed with almost every case, creating ripple effects across the court system and increasing the backlog. This move was just one out of several changes (including establishing “numerical performance metrics” for judges) that the Trump administration has made to strip immigration judges of their independence.