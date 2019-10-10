A climate of insecurity

In his 20s, a man we shall call Bill read that Turkey was the largest least-evangelized country in the world. He thought about Paul, the disciple of Jesus Christ, who described in Romans 15 a vision of seeing the entire Mediterranean world—“from Jerusalem to Illyricum”—evangelized. And he adopted it as his own calling, to go where “those who have never been told of Him will see, and those who have never heard will understand.”

More than 30 years ago, Bill with his wife and young child left America and moved to Turkey. They took up a variety of day jobs while working alongside Turkey’s fledgling Protestant community, teaching, planting churches, and translating Bible texts. They put down roots, learning the language, making friends, and having more children. They became legal residents with valid visas renewed periodically, most recently in March this year. “There was never any question about our status or work,” he said.

That changed this summer. As Bill and his wife left the country to meet their now-adult children for a family vacation, a border official processing his passport (Turkey requires an exit stamp for those departing) set down her tea and called a supervisor. “He has an N-82 that is active,” she said. “What should I do?”

The N-82 code meant Bill’s visa to live in Turkey was voided because he could be a threat to national security. It meant he’d be deported or banned from reentry.

Under President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, such measures have been adopted to punish residents ever since he declared a state of emergency in 2016 following an attempted coup. The government lifted the state of emergency in July 2018, but continues to deploy extrajudicial measures—even though the constitution provides for freedom of belief and prohibits religious discrimination.

Bill’s departure means, most likely, he won’t return.

This year authorities have slapped N-82s on dozens of foreigners, revoking valid visas without warning and banning them from Turkey. An estimated 50 Protestants have been forcibly expelled, including several dozen Americans.

Despite the crackdown, at last month’s UN General Assembly in New York, President Donald Trump praised President Erdogan at a summit on religious freedom organized by the United States. Flanked by UN Secretary-General António Guterres, Vice President Mike Pence, and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, Trump said Erdogan “has become a friend of mine” and highlighted his role in “a very short and respectful negotiation” for the release of American Pastor Andrew Brunson.

Brunson, who attended the New York event, was jailed under Turkey’s emergency laws in a two-year ordeal starting in 2016. A Turkish court tried him on unsubstantiated charges in highly publicized proceedings last year. In the end, a three-judge panel convicted Brunson of aiding terrorism. He was released to U.S. authorities and flown to Andrews Air Force Base last October. Diplomatic negotiations succeeded only after U.S. sanctions and tariffs sent Turkey’s lira spiraling down.

Since that time, Turkey’s Protestant community—about 6,000 mostly Muslim converts to Christianity who meet in 150 fellowships—has reported an increase of crimes against churches. Perhaps unbeknownst to the White House, the leaders of four Protestant congregations in Izmir—where Brunson served as pastor of Resurrection Church—have been forced out of Turkey since Brunson’s case ended.

Turkish pastors attended Brunson’s trial, and some were outspoken in support of his innocence. Afterward, state-owned media carried propagandistic campaigns against their churches. At Christmastime, billboards carried anti-Christian slogans.

A report from the Association of Protestant Churches notes that “a climate of insecurity has reigned in the small Protestant community” as a result of the Brunson case and that the expulsion of foreigners has meant a loss of leadership and training.