Timeline: The Hong Kong protests

June 12: During another large demonstration against the extradition bill, clashes between protesters and police mark a violent turning point for the movement.
June 14: Mothers in support of young protesters hold a rally with thousands in attendance.
June 15: Carrie Lam announces the suspension of the extradition bill.
Week 2:
June 16: Despite Lam’s concession, Hong Kongers insist on the extradition bill’s complete withdrawal, with 2 million citizens marching again in a peaceful protest.
June 21-22: Angered by the excessive use of police force at the June 12 demonstration, thousands of protesters besiege the Wan Chai police headquarters. They demand a retraction of the government’s characterization of the June 12 protest as a “riot” and demand that arrested protesters be released.
Week 3:
June 24: Civil disobedience overtakes the Revenue Tower, where over 100 protesters occupy the tax office, halting government operations. To garner global support from the G-20 summit later in the week, activists launch a crowdfunding campaign to place advertisements in major international newspapers, including The New York Times.