Benny Hinn (Benny Hinn Ministries)

‘I think the Holy Ghost is just fed up with it.’

Televangelist Benny Hinn on the brand of prosperity gospel he once preached. “I think it’s an offense to the Holy Spirit to place a price on the gospel. I’m done with it. I will never again ask you to give $1,000 or whatever amount.”

 

 

ABC13

Lachelle Hudgins (ABC13)

‘I saved my life.’

Lachelle Hudgins of Houston, Texas, on firing a gun at men who tried to steal her purse through a window while she was in her parked car, wounding one of the suspects and causing the others to flee.

 

 

 

 

Fernando Llano/AP

Damage from Hurrican Dorian in the Bahamas (Fernando Llano/AP)

‘It’s total devastation. … It’s not rebuilding something that was there; we have to start again.’

Lia Head-Rigby, who helps run a hurricane relief group, on the damage in the Bahamas after Hurricane Dorian hit the islands.

 

 

 

Praful Gangurde/Hindustan Times via Getty Images

Praful Gangurde/Hindustan Times via Getty Images

‘They want to preserve India for Hindus. They want India to be a Hindu nation.’

Jonathan Abbamonte, a research analyst with the Population Research Institute, on India’s Hindu nationalists’ embracing of a two-child policy for families. The policy, which is gaining momentum in India, would reduce the country’s birthrate among religious minorities such as Muslims and Christians.

 

 

Handout

Danny Holmes (Handout)

‘Momma, I promise you, your baby boy, he’s going to serve the Lord forever.’

Danny Holmes in a courtroom confession to robbery, kidnapping, murder, and other charges. Holmes, who committed the crimes in 2016, said he felt convicted to confess after looking down at a notebook on which he’d written the lyrics to the song “Redeemed” by Big Daddy Weave: “Then You look at this prisoner and say to me, ‘Son, stop fighting a fight that’s already been won.’” Holmes said he deserved his life sentence and was prepared to spread the gospel in prison.