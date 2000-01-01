An easy ‘A’
Does approval from the Evangelical Council for Financial Accountability offer Christians useful information about an organization’s financial discipline?
Two weeks of meteorological and political storms, with more brewing
A vocal group of young African Americans wants to change the face of conservatism
One small mission hospital in Liberia saved lives and paved the way for better healthcare in Africa
Dispatches Quotables
Televangelist Benny Hinn on the brand of prosperity gospel he once preached. “I think it’s an offense to the Holy Spirit to place a price on the gospel. I’m done with it. I will never again ask you to give $1,000 or whatever amount.”
Lachelle Hudgins of Houston, Texas, on firing a gun at men who tried to steal her purse through a window while she was in her parked car, wounding one of the suspects and causing the others to flee.
Lia Head-Rigby, who helps run a hurricane relief group, on the damage in the Bahamas after Hurricane Dorian hit the islands.
Jonathan Abbamonte, a research analyst with the Population Research Institute, on India’s Hindu nationalists’ embracing of a two-child policy for families. The policy, which is gaining momentum in India, would reduce the country’s birthrate among religious minorities such as Muslims and Christians.
Danny Holmes in a courtroom confession to robbery, kidnapping, murder, and other charges. Holmes, who committed the crimes in 2016, said he felt convicted to confess after looking down at a notebook on which he’d written the lyrics to the song “Redeemed” by Big Daddy Weave: “Then You look at this prisoner and say to me, ‘Son, stop fighting a fight that’s already been won.’” Holmes said he deserved his life sentence and was prepared to spread the gospel in prison.