Quick Takes

Ear full of trouble

What Susie Torres thought was water in her ear turned out to be far more dangerous. Torres said she began feeling an odd sensation in her ear on Aug. 20. Later, a doctor examining the Kansas City, Mo., resident discovered a highly venomous brown recluse spider in Torres’ ear. Doctors say Torres remained calm when four medical professionals gathered to give her the bad news. Failing to flush the spider with water, a doctor managed to pull the arachnid from her ear in one piece. “The nurses said it was dead, but they might’ve just said that so I wouldn’t freak out,” Torres said. Torres has vowed to henceforth sleep with earplugs.