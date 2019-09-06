In Dorian’s wake

Crowe and his wife planned to fly to the Abaco Islands Friday in Island Outreach’s six-seat Cherokee aircraft. He packed the plane with about 700-750 pounds of crucial supplies like tarps, chainsaws, ready-to-eat meals, protein bars, energy drink powders, baby wipes, and diapers.
No suitable landing strip exists on Man-O-War Cay, so Crowe’s plane will land in nearby Treasure Cay. From there a helicopter will transport them and their supplies to Man-O-War Cay. After returning to Florida, Crowe plans to continue assembling flights bringing resources to the Abaco Islands, both on his ministry’s small plane and on larger DC-3s through partnership with Missionary Flights International.
On this trip, Crowe and his wife intend to stay through Sunday so that he can worship on Man-O-War Cay with the congregation he previously pastored. Dorian destroyed the church’s building, along with hundreds of others. “I could say we’ll meet under a tree, but all the trees are destroyed,” Crowe said.