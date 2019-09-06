In Dorian’s wake

With Hurricane Dorian wiping out all normal lines of communication to the Abaco Islands in the Bahamas, a satellite phone call from Man-O-War Cay to Randy Crowe in Florida lasted only a few minutes. But that was long enough for Crowe to assure the caller, a member of the church he pastored there for 12 years, that help was coming: “The cavalry is on the way.”

Crowe retired from the pastorate last January, but he still leads Island Outreach, a Florida-based ministry to the Out Islands of the Bahamas that has worked more than 45 years supporting pastors and churches from multiple denominations. From his home base in New Smyrna Beach, he regularly travels back and forth to the islands for ministry.

With at least 30 people dead and much of the Bahamas in ruins, relief agencies like Crowe’s are now focusing on bringing help to the Bahamas.

“It’s chaos here,” Gee Rolle, 44, told the Associated Press Friday in Grand Abaco. The construction worker waited with his wife for a boat that could take them to the capital, Nassau. “The government is trying their best, but at the same time, I don’t think they’re doing a good enough job to evacuate the people. It ain’t livable for nobody. Only animals can live here.”