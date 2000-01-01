Human Race

Sued

Fourteen women are suing the ride-sharing app Lyft for allegedly mismanaging their reports of sexual harassment, assault, and rape. The women, listed anonymously in the lawsuit, claim that Lyft did not cooperate with law enforcement in investigations, is careless in background checks, and does not tell riders about accused drivers. In at least one case given, police informed the woman involved that the driver was still working with Lyft two weeks after she filed a sexual assault claim against him. The suit also claims that Lyft is hiding the number of sexual assault accusations involving its platform. Lyft has promised to dedicate resources to safety upgrades.