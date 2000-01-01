An easy ‘A’
Does approval from the Evangelical Council for Financial Accountability offer Christians useful information about an organization’s financial discipline?
Two weeks of meteorological and political storms, with more brewing
A vocal group of young African Americans wants to change the face of conservatism
One small mission hospital in Liberia saved lives and paved the way for better healthcare in Africa
Dispatches Human Race
Nearly every state and two U.S. territories announced plans to investigate whether Google’s power in the online advertisement market unfairly stifles competition. Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, a Republican, said the tech behemoth “dominates all aspects” of the internet advertising and search business in what could be a violation of antitrust laws. The federal government, the states, and Congress all have Google under investigation now. The latest effort includes the attorney generals of Puerto Rico and the District of Columbia plus every state except Alabama and California.
Robert Mugabe, who led Zimbabwe’s independence fight and was forced out of office after three decades as president, died at age 95 on Sept. 6. He had been receiving medical care in Singapore. A former teacher, Mugabe led one of two guerrilla armies that fought the white colonial regime controlling what was then called Southern Rhodesia. But after winning that fight and gaining office, he began a tribal war that destroyed his rivals, a tribal minority, the Ndebele. He jailed political opponents, bullied the media, and led his country into devastating hyperinflation. A coup removed him from power in 2017.
In the wake of a measles outbreak, New York state passed a law that ends all religious exemptions for vaccinations that involve children in schools or child care centers. The law states that these children must begin getting their vaccines in the first two weeks of the school year and complete them before summer. Parents who do not comply may homeschool or leave the state. The state has suffered from over a thousand measles cases since an outbreak began in October 2018, most in Hasidic Jewish communities where many children are not vaccinated because of religious considerations.
In a Sept. 10 tweet, President Donald Trump wrote that he had told national security adviser John Bolton “that his services are no longer needed at the White House.” Trump tweeted that he “disagreed strongly” with many of Bolton’s suggestions, “as did others in the Administration.” Bolton, who held the position since April 2018, tweeted that he offered to resign on Sept. 9, but Trump told him they would “talk about it tomorrow.” While the president did not give specifics, the two have reportedly butted heads when Bolton’s hawkish tendencies clashed with Trump’s more isolationist policies.
Fourteen women are suing the ride-sharing app Lyft for allegedly mismanaging their reports of sexual harassment, assault, and rape. The women, listed anonymously in the lawsuit, claim that Lyft did not cooperate with law enforcement in investigations, is careless in background checks, and does not tell riders about accused drivers. In at least one case given, police informed the woman involved that the driver was still working with Lyft two weeks after she filed a sexual assault claim against him. The suit also claims that Lyft is hiding the number of sexual assault accusations involving its platform. Lyft has promised to dedicate resources to safety upgrades.