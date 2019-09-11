Help is [still, maybe] on the way

On Nov. 14, 2017, Vice President Mike Pence hosted, at an afternoon meeting at the White House, an unusual gathering of top Trump officials. From New York he summoned then-UN Ambassador Nikki Haley, and from Washington international aid administrator Mark Green and budget director Mick Mulvaney, who today is President Donald Trump’s acting chief of staff.

Pence was frustrated by feeble U.S. efforts to support Christians, Yazidis, and others forced from their homes by ISIS. He said he had convinced the president to redirect funds to religious groups in Iraq, bypassing UN programs (that historically have discriminated against them). Now U.S. aid would go to local NGOs and church groups that had supported displaced Iraqis since the 2014 ISIS invasion.

Trump came into office vowing to defeat ISIS, stepping up military coordination with coalition forces to liberate Iraq and Syria from a caliphate once the size of Great Britain ruling over nearly 12 million people.

Liberation allowed many Muslims to return and rebuild their communities. But Yazidis, Christians, and other minorities in Iraq have lacked resources and security to return, particularly to Mosul and the towns of Nineveh Plain.

After the leadership meeting, the vice president announced the course correction in a tweet. The United States will “PROVIDE DIRECTLY TO PERSECUTED COMMUNITIES of faiths,” Pence said, using caps for emphasis. To those communities, he added, “Help is on the way.”

Since that time, Pence has helped redirect about $55 million from the UN Development Programme (UNDP) toward church-based relief in Iraq, and he has touted the success of the administration’s efforts.

Pence told delegates at the 2018 Southern Baptist Convention “we will not rest” until Christians receive needed support to return to their homeland. At Ave Maria University, students and faculty applauded when he mentioned it.

A law passed with bipartisan support and signed by Trump at the end of 2018 also boosted Pence’s efforts. The Iraq and Syria Genocide Relief and Accountability Act authorizes, among other protections, federal funding for the recovery of Christians, Yazidis, and other religious minorities.

Pence dispatched to the region last year his own envoy, Special Representative for Minority Assistance Programs Max Primorac. Primorac, 57, is a veteran of security and diplomatic work in Iraq and elsewhere, a Washington insider, and a Catholic.

In July, Pence heralded an ongoing rebuilding effort, at more than $340 million, in a speech to world dignitaries at the State Department’s ministerial on religious freedom.

Yet for all the momentum, the new efforts are wracked by familiar old obstacles—government overregulation, institutionalized bureaucracy, and wasteful spending. Further, Iranian influence is provoking a security situation that could halt—or even reverse—what progress has been made.

On the ground in Iraq, the change of direction Pence promised has yet to materialize, fully two years after towns and cities were wrenched from ISIS control.

According to a July document prepared by USAID, the State Department agency disbursing funds, nearly 387 projects are underway or just completed as part of what’s now a $367 million Genocide Recovery and Persecution Response initiative. Of those, 216—or 56 percent—are carried out by the UNDP despite Pence’s pledge to redirect funds to church-based charities and others.

Among the remaining 44 percent, most operate under an umbrella contract USAID entered with Chemonics—a Washington, D.C.–based company whose long-standing work with the agency epitomizes business as usual.

In 2018 the for-profit firm did more than $1.5 billion in business with USAID. The Iraq genocide recovery program represents $54 million in contracts for Chemonics—making it the largest recipient of such funds outside the UN. USAID officers said they could not provide dollar amounts for individual projects.

According to local sources in Iraq, Chemonics entered a four-year contract with USAID to supervise much of the local reconstruction effort. Chemonics subcontracts the actual work to smaller organizations that may be faith-based, including churches. But besides UNDP, the project list also includes international U.S.-based organizations, secular groups, and Arab and Muslim construction and development entities. (Subcontractor names for 91 projects on the list are blocked due to security concerns, according to USAID.)