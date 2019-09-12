 Skip to main content

By the numbers

Post Date: September 12, 2019 - Issue Date: September 28, 2019

77

The age of Jeanne Socrates, who on Sept. 7 became the oldest person to sail around the world alone, nonstop, and unassisted.

$4 billion

The price for which Exxon Mobil Corp. will sell its oil and gas assets in Norway, according to the Reuters news service, closing out the American company’s operations there after more than 100 years.

1.3 mph

The average speed of Hurricane Dorian over one 24-hour period, making it the slowest major Atlantic hurricane ever measured, according to climate researcher Robert Rohde.

419 million

The number of exposed names and telephone numbers (including many apparent duplicates) in a newly revealed Facebook privacy lapse that likely occurred in 2018.

22%

The proportion of U.S. Navy personnel who qualify as obese, according to a new Defense Department study.