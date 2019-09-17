Boy without a father

Worth your time:
This interactive tour of New York City’s block parties this summer is pure delight.
This week I learned:
I think of Krispy Kreme as a North Carolina institution, Peet’s Coffee as a California institution, and Panera Bread as a St. Louis institution (emerging from St. Louis Bread Company). But I learned this week that a German family’s company owns all of these brands, among others.
A court case you might not know about:
Purdue Pharma, in a massive settlement that goes along with its bankruptcy filing, will continue to produce its trademark opioid OxyContin. But this time the company will operate as a public trust, so profits would go to those suing the company over its role in the drug crisis.
Culture I am consuming:
Crisis in the Red Zone by Richard Preston, a nonfiction thriller about the 2014 Ebola outbreak.
