A bad day in court

Among all the immigration policies that the Trump administration has implemented, one that’s most frustrating to immigration lawyers and judges is the Migrant Protection Protocols (MPP), also known as the “Remain in Mexico” program. Under MPP, the government is no longer allowing asylum-seekers from Spanish-speaking countries to wait for their court hearings in the United States but is instead sending them to border cities in Mexico for the duration of their immigration proceedings.

The Department of Homeland Security claims that MPP will help “restore a safe and orderly immigration process” and “end the exploitation of our generous immigration laws.” It also claims the policy will protect migrants from smugglers and traffickers. Meanwhile, lawyers and advocates say “Migrant Protection Protocols” is a misnomer: It doesn’t “protect” migrants but places them in danger and strips them of their legal right to due process.

I visited the San Diego Immigration Court to witness for myself how MPP affects asylum-seekers in court. For four hours I sat in during the preliminary court hearings of asylum-seekers whom the government had sent back to Mexico under MPP.

The first thing I observed was how bored and frustrated Judge Lee O’Connor looked. He rested his chin in his right palm, dragging his cheek down as he asked the respondents a question he had been asking all day: “Why are you here without an attorney?”

The respondents, a husband and wife whose young son had fallen asleep on his father’s shoulder, replied in Spanish: “We called everyone on the list of attorneys you gave us.” The list they refer to is a list of immigration law firms that all asylum-seekers receive before their first court hearing. One asylum-seeker in Ciudad Juárez let me read his: It’s a one-page document with the names and phone numbers of pro bono law firms—four based in Washington, D.C., one based in Baltimore. The sheet is useless, as the couple found out: “Everyone we called said we need to be in the U.S. to be represented.”

The judge asked for the umpteenth time: “Did you ask the offices you called for recommendations of other lawyers?”

The husband said, “Sí. But even they all said they can’t represent us.”

The judge’s expression remained bored: “If they say they can’t help you, then you ask them for names of other lawyers to call. Did you do that?”

“Yes, but they also cannot help us.” The husband explained that he would leave his name and phone number with the receptionist, but nobody calls back, despite his numerous attempts to reach someone.

The judge said in a tired voice: “Call anyone else?”

“The answer’s always the same: They can’t help us. Or they recommend the same people on the list.”

The judge sighed: “All right. What would you like me to do? You want additional time to find a lawyer?”

The wife spoke up: “No. We’ve tried and tried. We want to continue with court proceedings”—meaning, she wants to move on to the merits hearing, where the judge will address their legal claims for asylum in detail.

The judge raised his eyebrows: “What about looking for private attorneys?”

“We found one lawyer in Los Angeles through social media. He agreed to represent us, but he said we have to pay in advance.”

The judge searched for that attorney’s name on his database. There’s no attorney by that name in LA, he said: “You sure he’s an actual attorney?”

The respondents looked at each other, then said, “Honestly, we don’t know.”

The judge warned them about scammers. There have been too many cases of notaries public who offer legal assistance for thousands of dollars but aren’t actually qualified to represent people in immigration court. They prey on immigrants because they’re vulnerable, gullible, and desperate. As the respondents realized they may have nearly been scammed, they went still.