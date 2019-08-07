Wheels of justice

Today’s New York moment is courtesy of WORLD New York summer intern Esther Eaton.

Although it’s a case that’s been dominating New York conversations, the unfolding legal drama of wealthy businessman Jeffrey Epstein might be on hold for a few months or a year. On Wednesday morning of last week, press, clerks, and private citizens filled a lower Manhattan courtroom for his status hearing.

The hearing allowed prosecution and defense to propose a schedule for Epstein’s trial over sex trafficking charges. It also allowed reporters their first look at Epstein since July 23, when he was discovered semiconscious in his jail cell with marks on his neck and placed on suicide watch.

He arrived to court wearing glasses and a brown T-shirt under his navy blue jail scrubs. From my second-row bench, his neck looked unharmed.

Epstein may spend over a year in jail before trial. At the hearing, defense lawyer Martin Weinberg said he expects to receive 1 million pages of primary documents from prosecutors. He said he would need a full 13 months to prepare for the complex four- to six-week trial.

Prosecutors want the trial to start months sooner, so Judge Richard Berman scheduled another hearing for June 8, 2020. By then, Berman said, everyone would know how much work they had left. He wrapped up the status hearing in 20 minutes.

Epstein is a registered sex offender who has faced various abuse allegations since 2005. He is also a former friend of Presidents Donald Trump and Bill Clinton. In July, Alexander Acosta resigned from Trump’s Cabinet after scrutiny of his decade-old involvement in Epstein’s case.