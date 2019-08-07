Wheels of justice

Now another high-profile player has joined the proceedings—Gloria Allred, an attorney known for discrimination and assault cases. She attended Wednesday’s hearing, and afterward press gathered outside to ask her about the case.
Speaking softly into a cluster of microphones, Allred said she represents multiple Epstein accusers and urged any other victims to come forward. While prosecution and defense sort evidence in coming months, there’s plenty of time to speak up. —Esther Eaton
Worth your time:
A wide-ranging data analysis from The Wall Street Journal shows that American families are taking on record levels of debt to stay in the middle class. Consumer debt (minus mortgages) is higher than it has ever been, adjusting for inflation. The Journal finds that a potential silver lining could be that Americans are taking on debt because they have hope in their future earning power. In other words, someone might take on college debt because of how much it increases future earnings.
This week I learned:
A luxury apartment building that went up in New York a few years ago, 432 Park Avenue, is taller than the One World Trade Center skyscraper, which is 1,386 feet (not including the spire). The luxury apartment building has invited a lot of opinions in New York because it is in a non-skyscraper area of Manhattan, so it stands out like a sore thumb.