At about 11 a.m., a bus pulled up at the church parking lot, and a group of migrants and their children entered the church, looking apprehensive. Once they all settled onto their cots, Freida Adams greeted them in Spanish: “Bienvenidos! We’re glad you’re here. You’re not in detention anymore. You’re here as our guests.” She then prayed for them.

As Adams spoke, the guests nodded and smiled. I could see their shoulders and facial muscles visibly relax. Their grip on their children loosened, and as the kids gingerly inched toward the Jenga blocks on a play table, they let them go. After a meal of chicken soup and tortillas, the kids ran outdoors to the playground, and soon the parents were pushing their kids down the slide, kicking a soccer ball in the field, or coloring together. It had been a long time since these parents played with their children.

Meanwhile, Adams was on her feet the entire day, taking care of the migrants, checking on medical supplies at the city shelter, and coordinating donations with other churches. I was with her the entire day and didn’t see her eat once. As a former missionary in Venezuela and Thailand, Adams is used to working with refugees, and she says these asylum-seekers share the same “shell-shocked” expressions. Adams says she knows that a meal and a hug won’t drastically change these people’s lives, but that’s not her responsibility: “What I am is the hands and feet of Jesus.”

Again and again, from church to church, I heard the same response when I asked people why they became involved: “We saw a need. So we offered the love of Jesus.” The alternative—leaving vulnerable families on the streets—is unacceptable. Las Cruces learned that lesson one stormy Mother’s Day, when the city shelter told Border Patrol it was full but the agents dropped 112 migrants off at a bus station anyway, leaving the city to scramble to find room.

And the people kept coming. As one volunteer in El Paso described it, “At first it was 100 people a day, and that was crazy. Then 200 people a day—that was, oh, insane. Then it kept growing and growing to more than 1,000 a day. There was just no capacity anymore.”

CHURCHES TAKE A HUGE RISK IN HELPING MIGRANTS. Some have lost members. Maribel Velasquez, pastor of the Spanish-speaking Church of God El-Elyon in El Paso, said she at first had no problem inspiring church members to get on board. In February, when she got the first call that a bus of 50 migrants was on the way to their church, volunteers rushed to the kitchen to unfreeze and fry whole chickens, boil rice, and push the pews aside to make way for cots. They set up a table on the stage to process people and used their own cell phones to call sponsors and arrange transportation.

The need was so great that Velasquez decided to open the church 24/7, receiving about 70 new migrants every day. At any given time, the church hall and sanctuary were filled with up to 90 people who complained of stomachaches after days and weeks of drinking water from the toilet, or ran fevers and colds from icy temperatures in detention centers, or suffered muscle aches after being cramped back to back, limb to limb in grossly overcrowded cells. Women were sick from wearing the same period-stained underwear for weeks. In four months, 7,986 migrants passed through El-Elyon.

Some church members began complaining about the smell. They said the migrants were destroying their church. Today, only 12 out of the original 80 church members remain. Velasquez doubted herself at first, but every time she thought she wouldn’t make it, every time the church ran out of food or supplies or funds, she saw that “God provided every time—not less, not more.” She took it as a sign that she was doing the right thing. Besides, she said, “Who’s going to be there for them if not the church?” Velasquez began to see her church not just as a shelter but a refuge for people to “connect with God at the altar” and begin the process of dealing with deep wounds and trauma.

Every volunteer I’ve met remarked on these asylum-seekers’ faith. When church volunteers offer to pray for them, they get excited—and often offer to pray for the volunteers as well. One immigration lawyer who’s not religious commented to me, “They’re stressed, but they’re also verrrrrry religious. They always say, ‘Dios me ayudará—God, God, God. God will touch the judge’s heart. God will help me. The judge will know I’m not a liar.’ They have so much faith in God.”

Freida Adams said something bigger is happening than a mere border crisis: “I believe there’s a movement of Christians coming into the U.S. A missionary force is coming. The Great Commission is theirs, too.” She sees in them a faith that many American Christians have lost—“a deep, abiding faith that’s come not out of comfort or ease but of struggle, persecution, want, fear, and threat. A faith where when all you have is that anchor of God’s presence, that’s enough.” So whenever she hugs the migrants goodbye, she tells them, “You’re here. Go and make disciples.” And whenever she meets other Christians who turn away from this modern great migration, she says, “Don’t miss this. Wake up! Wake up and be ready.”

Five days before the El Paso shooting, Velasquez sent me a text. Her church had been quiet for a few weeks after the U.S. government began sending most of the asylum-seekers back to Mexico under the “Remain in Mexico” program. But that day, ICE called her and told her it would again send 70 asylum-seekers each day to her church. She was back on her feet with other church volunteers, cooking and nursing and leading worship. Then the shooting happened, and ICE temporarily stopped sending them. For an extra safety precaution, she and her husband moved all the migrants remaining in the church to her own house.

“They all fit in your house?” I exclaimed.

“Yes, we work it out,” she said. “God is good.”