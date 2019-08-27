Trends and patterns

Glenn Stanton’s The Myth of the Dying Church (Worthy, 2019) points out that, contrary to numerous big-media proclamations, atheism and agnosticism are not growing wildly, and more young adults are attending Biblically faithful churches than attended a half-century ago. Liberal churches, though, are hemorrhaging, and formerly evangelical churches that embrace homosexuality—Seattle’s EastLake is one example—often lose members.

You Found Me (IVP, 2019) goes over the same ground Stanton does: Author Rick Richardson’s subtitle is New Research on How Unchurched Nones, Millennials, and Irreligious Are Surprisingly Open to Christian Faith. But while Stanton emphasizes the importance of sticking with Biblical doctrine, Richardson prioritizes social outreach. His example in a “Hope for the Future” section is a Colorado church that provides thousands of kids with school supplies, free clothes, and free haircuts and takes 140 bags of food to an elementary school every Wednesday.

Dustin Messer’s Secular Sacraments: Finding Grace in the World and Sin in the Church (Center for Cultural Leadership, 2019) punctures the balloons of the Rob Bells who further “an age of autonomy” by abandoning Biblical teaching. Messer rightly says “the real adventurers are those who set sail for the risky land of Christian orthodoxy, … who subject their thoughts, behaviors, and passions to an exclusive Sovereign.”

In The Wealth of Religions (Princeton, 2019), Rachel McCleary and Robert Barro push back against the secularization hypothesis, which suggests that increases in income, education, urbanization, and life expectancy lead to less religious belief. That’s not true historically in Western culture: For a time, more wealth led to more time and resources to pour into religious study, and more belief led to more long-term thinking rather than immediate gratification. In a virtuous spiral, that resulted in more work effort and thrift.

One other factor is significant: “Protestantism’s stress on individual reading of the Bible led to higher literacy and, thereby, promoted economic development.” But, as the Bible shows regarding ancient Israel, over several generations people start saying “We built it” rather than “God built it.” The result can be increased self-satisfaction and less prayer and worship. It’s not clear whether America is still spiraling upward or heading rapidly downward.