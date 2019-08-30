Timeline: The Hong Kong protests

Political unrest in Hong Kong has accelerated since early this year, when the local government proposed a controversial new extradition law. The law would make it easier to send Hong Kong residents to mainland China to stand trial, a measure many people believe would undermine Hong Kongers’ legal protections. Over the summer, the movement has vacillated between peaceful demonstrations of millions of marchers and bloody clashes between protesters and police.

The week-by-week recap of the anti-extradition movement below takes as its starting point the June 9 march that drew a million Hong Kong citizens to the streets. Due to the numerous demonstrations and the largely diffuse nature of the movement so far—the lack of a leader, spontaneous logistics via the messaging app Telegram and the online forum Lihkg.com, and no single specific protest site—this timeline is not exhaustive: It focuses on significant events and turning points. The crowd size estimates come from protest organizers.

Week 1:

June 9: One million Hong Kong citizens participate in a largely peaceful march against the controversial extradition bill. Despite the historic turnout in a region with a total population of 7.5 million, Chief Executive Carrie Lam insists on proceeding with the bill.