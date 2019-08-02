Suppression and spin

Three big stories in this week’s China news: The founder of a Chinese human rights website is given a 12-year prison sentence. Pro-Beijing students in New Zealand and Australia violently clash with fellow students supporting Hong Kong freedoms. The Chinese government claims it has set free most Uighurs, who it says are now “living very happy lives.”

The news out of China regularly shows how liberties are shrinking in the country, how Chinese nationalism is spreading, and how the Communist government spins narratives to downplay its human rights abuses. Meanwhile, the international community either falls in line due to the allure of Chinese money or gives little more than a stern reprimand without any real action.

The Chinese government on Monday sentenced Huang Qi, founder of the website 64Tianwang, to 12 years in prison, the longest sentence given to a dissident since President Xi Jinping came to power in 2012. A Sichuan court ruled that Huang was guilty of “leaking national state secrets and providing state secrets to foreign entities.” The long prison sentence would be a “death sentence” for 56-year-old Huang, who suffers from kidney and heart problems, according to Reporters Without Borders.

Huang started his website in 1999. On it, he documented human rights abuses including kidnappings, land grabs, and local government corruption. Two particularly sensitive reports—one about the government’s violent suppression of Falun Gong practitioners and another on the poorly constructed school buildings that collapsed and killed thousands of children in the 2008 Sichuan earthquake—resulted in previous prison sentences, according to The New York Times. He has already spent a total of eight years in prison.