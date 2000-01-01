 Skip to main content

More

Search form

Welcome, Guest

Latest

Features

Voices

Andrée Seu Peterson / Janie B. Cheaney / Joel Belz / Marvin Olasky / Mindy Belz / The Editors /

Notebook

Lifestyle / Religion / Science / Sports / Medicine / Health / Technology / Business / Money / Politics / Law / Media

Journals

Metro Minute / Snapshots of China / Sophia's World / Whirled Views /

Culture

Music / Q&A / Children's Books / Movies / Books / Television / Documentary

Dispatches

Quick Takes / News / Human Race / Quotables

Masthead

Dispatches Quotables

Quotables

Harry Reid (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call/AP)

‘Of course.’

Former Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid, D-Nev., to Vice News on whether “Medicare for All” and decriminalizing border crossings are bad ideas. Both have become popular positions among 2020 Democratic presidential candidates.

 

 

Michael Conroy/AP

Andrew Luck (Michael Conroy/AP)

‘It’s taken my joy of this game away.’

Former Indianapolis Colts quarterback Andrew Luck on how multiple injuries have led to his retirement at age 29.

 

 

 

Andrew Harrer/Bloomberg/Getty Images

Rashida Tlaib (Andrew Harrer/Bloomberg/Getty Images)

‘Her hatred for Israel overcomes her love for her grandmother.’

Israel Interior Minister Aryeh Deri after U.S. Rep. Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich., requested permission to visit her aging grandmother in Israel, then declined to come after Israel approved the humanitarian trip. “It turns out that it was a provocation to embarrass Israel,” Deri said.

 

 

Pablo Martinez Monsivais/AP

Mike Pompeo (Pablo Martinez Monsivais/AP)

‘It’s complicated.’

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on reports that ISIS is gaining strength in Iraq and Syria. Pompeo told CBS News: “There’s certainly places where ISIS is more powerful today than they were three or four years ago. But the caliphate is gone, and their capacity to conduct external attacks has been made much more difficult.”

 

 

 

Handout

Michael Laidlaw (Handout)

‘These are really radical experiments on human bodies such as never has [been] done before in the history of humankind.’

Endocrinologist Michael Laidlaw on giving puberty blockers and cross-sex hormones to transgender children.