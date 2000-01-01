 Skip to main content

More

Search form

Welcome, Guest

Latest

Features

Voices

Andrée Seu Peterson / Janie B. Cheaney / Joel Belz / Marvin Olasky / Mindy Belz / The Editors /

Notebook

Science / Religion / Lifestyle / Technology / Business / Money / Sports / Politics / Law / Media / Medicine / Education

Journals

Metro Minute / Snapshots of China / Sophia's World / Whirled Views /

Culture

Documentary / Movies / Music / Children's Books / Books / Q&A

Dispatches

Quotables / Human Race / News / Quick Takes

Masthead

Dispatches Quotables

Quotables

Ruth Bader Ginsburg (Nicholas Kamm/AFP/Getty Images)

‘I can say that my two newest colleagues are very decent and very smart individuals.’

Liberal U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg on Justices Neil Gorsuch and Brett Kavanaugh.

 

 

Harmony Gerber/Getty Images

Mario Lopez (Harmony Gerber/Getty Images)

‘If you’re 3 years old ... I just think it’s dangerous as a parent to make this determination then.’

Actor Mario Lopez, in an interview for The Candice Owens Show, on the decision of actress Charlize Theron to allow her son to begin identifying as a girl when he was a toddler. His statement received strong opposition on social media.

 

 

Kathy Kmonicek/AP

Mariano Rivera (Kathy Kmonicek/AP)

‘The Lord gave me the best pitch in baseball: the cut fastball.’

Former New York Yankees relief pitcher Mariano Rivera upon his induction into the National Baseball Hall of Fame in Cooperstown, N.Y.

 

 

 

J. Scott Applewhite/AP

Rep. Mark Walker (J. Scott Applewhite/AP)

‘Republicans can’t keep continuing to talk about monitoring our spending and still continuing to vote for every spending bill that comes down the pipe.’

U.S. Rep. Mark Walker R-N.C., on the two-year budget deal the White House and congressional leaders reached on July 22. The agreement increases spending by $320 billion, lifts the federal debt limit, and permanently rolls back the budget cuts known as “sequestration,” which both parties agreed to in the 2011 Budget Control Act.

 

Matthew Horwood/Getty Images

Prime Minister Boris Johnson (Matthew Horwood/Getty Images)

‘“Deliver, unite, and defeat” was not the perfect acronym for an election campaign, since unfortunately it spells “Dud,” but they forgot the final “E,” my friends: E for “energize.” ... Dude, we are going to energize the country.’

New U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson on his campaign to deliver Brexit, unite Britain, defeat the Labor Party, and energize the country.