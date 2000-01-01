Pulling back the curtain
The great and powerful Oz? Big media help pro-abortion executives seem much larger than life
The great and powerful Oz? Big media help pro-abortion executives seem much larger than life
Families in rural Sioux Center, Iowa, have discovered they aren’t immune from the drug scourge, but some locals are fighting back
A Korean pop culture wave has spread around the world, and now young Americans are swooning to the music
Heat waves hit cities and politicians, while a cold wind blows for others
Andrée Seu Peterson / Janie B. Cheaney / Joel Belz / Marvin Olasky / Mindy Belz / The Editors /
Science / Religion / Lifestyle / Technology / Business / Money / Sports / Politics / Law / Media / Medicine / Education
Metro Minute / Snapshots of China / Sophia's World / Whirled Views /
Documentary / Movies / Music / Children's Books / Books / Q&A
Quotables / Human Race / News / Quick Takes
Dispatches Quotables
Liberal U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg on Justices Neil Gorsuch and Brett Kavanaugh.
Actor Mario Lopez, in an interview for The Candice Owens Show, on the decision of actress Charlize Theron to allow her son to begin identifying as a girl when he was a toddler. His statement received strong opposition on social media.
Former New York Yankees relief pitcher Mariano Rivera upon his induction into the National Baseball Hall of Fame in Cooperstown, N.Y.
U.S. Rep. Mark Walker R-N.C., on the two-year budget deal the White House and congressional leaders reached on July 22. The agreement increases spending by $320 billion, lifts the federal debt limit, and permanently rolls back the budget cuts known as “sequestration,” which both parties agreed to in the 2011 Budget Control Act.
New U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson on his campaign to deliver Brexit, unite Britain, defeat the Labor Party, and energize the country.