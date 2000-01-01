‘Republicans can’t keep continuing to talk about monitoring our spending and still continuing to vote for every spending bill that comes down the pipe.’

U.S. Rep. Mark Walker R-N.C., on the two-year budget deal the White House and congressional leaders reached on July 22. The agreement increases spending by $320 billion, lifts the federal debt limit, and permanently rolls back the budget cuts known as “sequestration,” which both parties agreed to in the 2011 Budget Control Act.