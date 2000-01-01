Quick Takes

‘The TV Santa Claus’

Some late-night prowlers wear ski masks and steal property. Police in Henrico, Va., are investigating a different type: This one wears a television on his head and leaves televisions on area front porches. In August, police released video from one homeowner’s doorbell camera of the man dropping off an older 13-inch television. “He wants to be known as the TV Santa Claus. I don’t know,” homeowner Jim Brooksbank told WTVR. In all, more than 50 outdated television sets were discovered on Henrico front porches on Aug. 11. For now, police are calling the actions simply a prank. “It’s summer, and people are getting ready to go back to school,” Brooksbank said. “Maybe TV man was just ready to strike and put a little humor in our lives.”